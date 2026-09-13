Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pumpkin Spice, Trubar

Trubar Gets Into The Autumn Season With Pumpkin Spice Bars

Trubar has decided to get in on the pumpkin spice flavor craze with a limited-edition pumpkin spice protein bar hitting shelves this month and available on Amazon.

Article Summary Trubar is embracing fall with a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice protein bar arriving this month and online via Amazon.

The seasonal Trubar bar delivers 12g of plant-based protein with warm pumpkin spice flavor in a clean snack format.

Trubar Pumpkin Spice bars are vegan and made without gluten, dairy, soy, sugar alcohols, or seed oils.

Designed for breakfast, post-workout fuel, or sweet cravings, Trubar offers a fall-inspired bar with fiber and protein.

Trubar decided to get more into the season by releasing its own pumpkin-spiced item for fun. As we all know, it's because it's turning into Autumn. And we cannot escape the Autumn season without having people dunk everything they possibly can in pumpkin flavoring. So it only makes sense we'd eventually see it in a protein bar. This is basically the same thing as when they change up the flavoring or create limited-edition versions for the holidays, as they have taken one of the recipes and thrown in a bit of the familiar flavors you're used to with pumpkin-spiced anything. We have more details about it below, as it's hitting shelves this month and online via Amazon.

Trubar Launches Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars

Pumpkin spice fans, this one is for you. The Trubar Pumpkin Spice protein bar packs all the warm, cozy spice you crave into a clean, plant-based bar you can feel genuinely good about. Made with simple, recognizable ingredients and 12 grams of vegan protein, it satisfies that seasonal craving without the guilt trip that usually follows.

Whether you're reaching for a smart breakfast on the go, fueling a post-workout recovery, or just curbing those uncontrollable sugar cravings, this is the plant-based protein bar that proves healthy snacks can actually taste like fall. No gluten, no dairy, no soy, no sugar alcohols, and no seed oils. Just clean, cozy flavor made for real life.

12g of plant-based protein per bar

90 calories of warm, spiced flavor

Vegan

No Gluten. No Dairy. No Soy.

No Sugar Alcohols. No Seed Oils.

GLP-1 Friendly: full of protein and fiber to support your GLP-1 needs

Ingredients: Tapioca Blend (Tapioca Fiber, Cassava Root Flour), Protein Blend (Brown Rice Protein, Organic Pea Protein), Almonds, Organic Cane Sugar, Palm Oil*, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt, Sunflower Lecithin, Cinnamon.

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