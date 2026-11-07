Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Truly Hard Seltzer, Truly Potluck Pack

Truly Hard Seltzer Made a Custom 12-Pack For a Friendsgiving Potluck

Truly Hard Seltzer has decided to help out your Friendsgiving with a new Truly Potluck Pack for those looking for some drink options.

Article Summary Truly Hard Seltzer launched the limited-time Truly Potluck Pack, a custom 12-pack built for Friendsgiving gatherings.

Available now for $20 on GiveThemBeer.com, the Truly Potluck Pack helps match drink picks to your menu and tastes.

Truly pairs Wild Berry with turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes for a sweet-tart balance to savory holiday bites.

Truly Lemonade complements sweet potato casserole, while Unruly Citrus Crush pairs with pumpkin pie at 8% ABV.

The Boston Beer Company has created a new limited-time item for Truly Hard Seltzer, as they're looking to help out your Friendsgiving with the Truly Potluck Pack. The pack includes three flavors that have been slightly tailored for the holiday, mixing three of the brand's popular flavors with others you would have during Thanksgiving. Such as the Pumpkin Pie + Truly Unruly Citrus Crush. We have the finder details from the company below as they're currently selling them for $20 per-pack online.

Brighten Friendsgiving With The Truly Potluck Pack

Available to order starting today on GiveThemBeer.com, the Truly Potluck Pack takes the guesswork out of the one thing every potluck seems to overlook: the drinks! Friends simply share what's on the menu and their crew's flavor preferences, and Truly creates a custom 12-pack featuring flavors selected to complement the feast. Whether your table is full of berry lovers or your friends prefer something a little more Unruly, there's a Truly for the occasion. And because every Friendsgiving plate looks a little different, Truly is matching holiday staples with flavors made to complement them.

Turkey, Stuffing and Mashed Potatoes + Truly Wild Berry: Everything on the main plate is salty, and that's exactly why it needs a sweet-tart counterpoint. Truly Wild Berry works for the same reasons cranberry sauce does, adding a burst of berry that helps complete every dish.

Everything on the main plate is salty, and that's exactly why it needs a sweet-tart counterpoint. Truly Wild Berry works for the same reasons cranberry sauce does, adding a burst of berry that helps complete every dish. Sweet Potato Casserole + Truly Lemonade: Sweet potato casserole gets a fresh counterpart in Truly Lemonade. Its bright, tangy acidity balances the sweetness of the dish and keeps every bite feeling light.

Sweet potato casserole gets a fresh counterpart in Truly Lemonade. Its bright, tangy acidity balances the sweetness of the dish and keeps every bite feeling light. Pumpkin Pie + Truly Unruly Citrus Crush: We didn't forget about dessert! Truly Unruly Citrus Crush brings a juicy orange flavor that complements the warm spices and creamy filling of pumpkin pie. And at 8% ABV, Truly Unruly is sure to end the Friendsgiving meal on a high note.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!