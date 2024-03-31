Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Truly Hard Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer Releases New Tequila Soda Line

Boston Beer Company has launched a new line of drinks for Truly Hard Seltzer, as you can now try out their Tequila Sodas.

Tequila Blanco-infused, the new range offers four flavors including Lime and Grapefruit.

Enjoy unique twists like Watermelon Kiwi and Pineapple Guava in the tropical selection.

At 5% ABV and 110 calories, these gluten-free drinks are packaged in sleek 12 oz. cans.

Boston Beer Company revealed another possible summertime hit, this time with Truly Hard Seltzer as they have launched their Tequila Soda line. As you can see from the images below, they have released a new set of drinks that are meant to be both a decent drink while also being slightly healthy for you. The team has made this sone with real fruit juice, sparking water, and premium Tequila Blanco, all rolled into a ready-to-drink system for those not looking to wait around for something to be mixed during Spring Break or a party or whatever you feel like bringing them to. It's a smart move on their part to offer this line as it has more of an appeal than some of their other seltzers. We have the details of this line for you below from the official announcement, as they are now available at your local grocer and convenience stores.

Truly Tequila Soda

Following its well-received regional rollout in 2023, Truly Tequila Soda is now set to capture hearts and tastebuds nationwide. Truly fans can instantly unlock vacation vibes no matter the occasion with four delicious flavors, including:

Lime: This classic tequila soda style includes zesty lime and floral tequila for a clean finish.

Grapefruit: Tart grapefruit delivers a light and refreshing take on a traditional Paloma cocktail.

Watermelon: Fresh watermelon with a hint of kiwi for a smooth, easy taste.

Pineapple Guava: Juicy pineapple blends with exotic guava to deliver tropical paradise in a can.

Packaged in sleek 12 oz. slim cans wrapped with refreshing fruit and bright, eye-catching graphics, each flavor is crafted to offer a light, refreshing taste experience with 5% ABV and 110 calories while naturally gluten-free. The Truly Tequila Soda lineup has something for everyone with a mix of classic flavors like Lime and Grapefruit and fresh twists like Watermelon and Pineapple Guava.

