Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, Turtle Beach | Tagged: controller, Grand Theft Auto VI, headset

Turtle Beach Launches Pacific Skyline Headset & Controller

Turtle Beach is cashing in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing their own Pacific Skyline designs for a headset and controller

Article Summary Turtle Beach has launched Pacific Skyline versions of its Recon 70 headset and Xbox wireless controller.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Pacific Skyline headset is wired, multiplatform, and priced at $40.

Turtle Beach gives both Pacific Skyline accessories a West Coast look with pastels, coastal hues, and palms.

The Pacific Skyline wireless controller costs $90 and adds RGB lighting, TMR thumbsticks, and back buttons.

Turtle Beach has decided to cash in on the Grand Theft Auto VI hype by releasing the Pacific Skyline design for a headset and a controller. As you can see here, they have taken a couple of their popular models, the Recon 70 and their Xbox wireless controller, and given them a very West Coast oceanside look and feel. (Even though GTA6 is set in their version of Florida, but who cares). We have the finer details on both as the heaset is going for $40 while the controller is selling for $90.

Turtle Beach Pacific Skyline Recon 70 Headset

The new Recon 70 Pacific Skyline Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset brings Pacific vibes to your setup with inspiration from Turtle Beach's San Diego roots via a special colorway that blends sun-washed pastels, coastal hues, and palm silhouettes for a fresh West Coast style. A lightweight design and synthetic leather-wrapped ear cushions provide lasting comfort, while high-quality 40mm speakers deliver crisp game audio and the high-sensitivity microphone flips up to mute. A versatile 3.5mm connection supports play across compatible platforms.

Flip-to-Mute Mic for Quick, Convenient Control

Lightweight Design for Comfortable All-Day Gaming

40mm Speakers for Clear, Immersive Game Audio

Noise-Isolating Cushions for More Immersive Gameplay

3.5mm Connection for Versatile Multiplatform Play

Easy On-Ear Volume Control for Quick Adjustments

West Coast-Inspired Design with Sun-Washed Pastels, Coastal Hues and Palm Silhouettes

Pacific Skyline Wireless Controller

The Pacific Skyline Wireless Controller features the West Coast-inspired landscape, but it is punctuated with RGB lighting that glows to reveal the hidden skyline. Premium TMR thumbsticks, dual rumble motors, and mappable back buttons support responsive, personalized gameplay. Wireless play works with XBOX and Windows 10/11 through the included USB transmitter, and Bluetooth supports gaming on Android devices. With onboard audio controls, a dedicated mic mute button, and support from the Control Hub companion app, this controller delivers comfort, color, and control for any gaming session.

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