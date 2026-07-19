Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, Turtle Beach | Tagged: headset, Nintendo Switch 2, Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach Reveals New Stealth 500 Wireless Headset for Switch 2

Turtle Beach dropped a new pair of gaming headsets this month: the Stealth 500 Wireless for Nintendo Switch 2, and the Atlas 200.

Article Summary Turtle Beach unveils the Stealth 500 Wireless, the first officially licensed Nintendo Switch 2 wireless gaming headset.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 pairs low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio with Bluetooth for Switch 2 and mobile play.

Premium 40mm drivers, EQ modes, Superhuman Hearing, and a flip-to-mute mic power the Turtle Beach Stealth 500.

Turtle Beach also refreshes the Stealth 200 with new colorways, comfort-focused design, and multiplatform audio support.

Turtle Beach has a new pair of gaming headsets out on the market, as they have one geared towards the Nintendo Switch 2. That would be the Stealth 500 Wireless Headset, which, as you can see here, has been given a total color scheme to match the console, along with a USB-C receiver to plug into one of the ports. Meanwhile, the Stealth 200 has been given a new set of colorways to appeal to gamers looking for a specific design to match their vibe. We have more details on both of them for you here as they're available on their website and at select retailers.

Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Wireless Headset for Nintendo Switch 2

As the first officially licensed Nintendo Switch 2 wireless gaming headset, the Stealth 500 delivers low-latency 2.4GHz wireless audio through a USB-C transmitter for Nintendo Switch 2, plus Bluetooth connectivity for mobile gaming and streaming. Premium 40mm drivers bring games to life, while built-in EQ modes and Superhuman Hearing enhance critical audio details. The omnidirectional flip-to-mute microphone ensures clear communication during gameplay. An ultra-lightweight floating headband and plush leatherette memory foam ear cushions provide comfortable wear for long sessions, while up to 40 hours of battery life keeps you gaming longer without interruptions. Stealth 500 is designed for players who want wireless freedom across Nintendo Switch 2 and mobile.

Stealth 200 Wireless Headset

Next, add a pop of color to your setup with the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 wired multiplatform gaming headset, now available in two bold new colorways: Seafoam Breeze and Lilac Mist. Featuring legendary 50mm Nanoclear drivers optimized for spatial audio on gaming consoles and PC, the Atlas 200 delivers ultra-detailed sound, lasting comfort, and dependable chat for immersive gameplay. The adjustable floating headband, memory foam ear cushions, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly design ensure hours of fatigue-free gaming, while the uni-directional flip-to-mute microphone makes it easy to communicate with teammates. Stand out, stay comfortable, and play your way with Atlas 200.

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