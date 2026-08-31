Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, Turtle Beach | Tagged: Keyboard, Vulcan II XP Mechanical Keyboard

Turtle Beach Reveals New Vulcan II XP Mechanical Keyboard

Turtle Beach revealed the Vulcan II XP Mechanical Keyboard, which is now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Turtle Beach's new Vulcan II XP mechanical keyboard is up for pre-order now at $150 with full-size gaming features.

Hot-swappable Turtle Beach TITAN HS switches support 3-pin and 5-pin options in Linear or Tactile variants.

Full NKRO, anti-ghosting, ReacTap SOCD, and EASY-SHIFT[+] give Turtle Beach players speed and control.

Turtle Beach adds AIMO RGB, aluminum build, detachable wrist rest, media wheel, and five onboard profiles.

Turtle Beach revealed a brand-new keyboard design in their lineup with the introduction of the Vulcan II XP Mechanical Keyboard. As you can tell from the name, they've taken the original Vulcan and given it a bit of an upgrade, mixing in their hot-swappable TITAN HS mechanical switches for easy replacement and maintenance, with a better design for this full-size gaming keyboard to provide comfort and customization. We have more details on it below as it's up for pre-order now for $150.

Turtle Beach Puts The Vulcan II XP Mechanical Keyboard Up For Pre-Order

At the heart of the Vulcan II XP are Turtle Beach TITAN HS mechanical switches, engineered to deliver smooth, consistent keystrokes with exceptional stability and long-term durability. Compatible with both 3-pin and 5-pin hot-swappable mechanical switches, it's easy to experiment with new switch types, replace worn switches, or fine-tune your typing feel without soldering.

The Vulcan II XP is available with a choice of Linear or Tactile switches; each is tested for up to 50 million keystrokes. The TITAN HS Red Linear switches deliver smooth, low-friction keystrokes with minimal resistance for fast-paced competitive gaming, while the TITAN HS Brown Tactile switches provide a light tactile bump for confident, responsive feedback without sacrificing speed. Every keystroke is refined by factory pre-lubed switches and stabilizers working alongside integrated sound-dampening foam to reduce unwanted noise and vibration. The result is a smoother, quieter, and more satisfying typing experience that feels just as good during everyday use as it does in the middle of a match.

Full N-Key Rollover (NKRO) and anti-ghosting ensure every keypress registers accurately, while ReacTap SOCD technology prioritizes the latest directional input for faster counter-strafing and more responsive movement. EASY-SHIFT[+] expands every key with customizable secondary functions, macros, and shortcuts, while Game Mode enables ReacTap and locks the Windows key to prevent accidental interruptions during gameplay. A dedicated multi-function media wheel delivers quick volume control, push-to-mute functionality, and Windows Wheel support for intuitive navigation and creative workflow control in compatible Windows applications.

Completing the experience is the iconic Vulcan low-profile body design, featuring a durable brushed aluminum top plate, vibrant per-key AIMO RGB lighting with Windows Dynamic Lighting support, a detachable left-side USB-C cable for cleaner cable management and portability, a detachable soft wrist rest, and dedicated media controls. Turtle Beach's Swarm II desktop software enables players to personalize RGB lighting, remap keys, create macros, and manage up to five onboard profiles. Broad compatibility with most third-party cross-shaped keycap sets provides even more opportunities to customize the keyboard's look and feel, while synchronized lighting across compatible AIMO devices completes a premium keyboard engineered for performance and designed for personalization.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!