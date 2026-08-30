Posted in: Fortnite, Pop Culture, Technology, Turtle Beach | Tagged: controller, Kevin the Cube

Turtle Beach Unveils Fortnite Kevin the Cube Switch 2 Controller

Turtle Beach has a brand-new controller out for the Nintendo Switch 2, as Fortnite players can snag the Kevin the Cube edition.

Article Summary Turtle Beach launches the Fortnite Kevin the Cube wireless controller for Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, and Switch Lite.

The Fortnite-themed gamepad features four RGB lighting modes, motion controls, TMR thumbsticks, and two back buttons.

Players get up to 40 hours of battery life, 30-foot wireless range, and a C Button for fast GameChat access.

The $70 officially licensed Fortnite controller also includes a code to unlock the Capoeira Emote in Fortnite.

Turtle Beach has a brand-new controller out on the market for Nintendo Switch 2 fans who love to play Fortnite. Kevin the Cube edition for consoles, decorated in shades of purple, with RGB lighting underneath to showcase game iconography in whatever color pattern you choose. All to resemble the iconic Kevin the Cube that's been present in different seasons of the title. You can read more details below, as the controller is available on their website for $70.

Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller – Fortnite Kevin the Cube for Nintendo Switch 2

Harness the power of the unknown with the Fortnite Kevin the Cube Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller, officially licensed by Epic and Nintendo for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Featuring four dynamic RGB modes inspired by the eerie energy of Fortnite's iconic cube, this controller delivers immersive play with integrated motion controls, premium TMR thumbsticks for precision, and dual mappable back buttons for faster reactions. Stay connected with up to 30 ft (9 m) of wireless range and game longer with a rechargeable battery offering up to 40 hours per charge with RGB lighting off or up to 12 hours with vibrant RGB effects on. Packed with premium features, customization, brilliant RGB effects, and an ergonomic shape, the Rematch controller gives you the advantage in style, precision, and next-level play.

Bring Fortnite energy to your space with four unique lighting modes inspired by the iconic Kevin the Cube. From vibrant colors to dynamic effects, each mode adds a playful touch to your décor, creating the perfect atmosphere for gaming, relaxing, or showing off your love for the Fortnite Island. With built-in TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance), thumbsticks enjoy superior precision, durability, and responsiveness compared to traditional designs. With no physical contact between components and quantum-level magnetic-resistance movement detection, they reduce drift, enhance longevity, and offer smoother, more accurate control for gamers.

The included C Button offers quick access to key GameChat features, enhancing in-game communication without disrupting gameplay. It streamlines messaging, enables faster responses, and improves team coordination, giving players a competitive edge in fast-paced scenarios. Enjoy wireless freedom with up to 30 ft (9 m) range, letting you play your favorite Nintendo games from anywhere in the room without tangled wires. The built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 40 hours per charge with RGB lighting off or up to 12 hours with vibrant RGB effects on.

A fully immersive gaming experience with motion controls, providing enhanced control and responsiveness for actions like aiming, steering, and interacting, ensuring smoother gameplay and a more dynamic experience in action-packed games such as Fortnite and Mario Kart World. Remap functions to the two programmable back buttons for faster reactions and greater control. Customize your gameplay by assigning preferred functions, enhancing efficiency, performance, and responsiveness for a personalized gaming experience.

Each controller includes a code to unlock the Capoeira Emote in Fortnite, a high-energy, rhythm-driven move inspired by dynamic martial arts footwork. Show off your style with fluid spins, quick steps, and confident flair as you celebrate every win on the Island. Put through rigorous quality and safety testing to become officially licensed by both Epic and Nintendo. Play Fortnite confidently knowing that your controller has been developed with your preferred gaming system in mind.

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