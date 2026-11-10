Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea Brings Back Their Tallboy Advent Calendar

Twisted Tea has brought back their 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar, giving those who want one a new can every day until Christmas.

Article Summary Twisted Tea has brought back its 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar, packed with 25 full-size tallboy cans.

The Twisted Tea holiday calendar includes fan-favorite flavors plus the full Twisted Tea Extreme lineup.

Fans can open a new Twisted Tea every day from Dec. 1 through Christmas for a festive hard tea countdown.

The limited-edition Twisted Tea 25 Days of Twistmas calendar is available exclusively at GiveThemBeer.com.

The Boston Beer Company has brought back a popular item for Twisted Tea, as you can get their 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar. Unlike many holiday calendars filled with sample-size products, this one has gone all out to give you 25 tallboys in a variety of flavors, so every day you pop a date, there's a new surprise waiting, including a few from their Extreme lineup. We have more details about how you can get your hands on one below if you want to enjoy the holidays like they're Summer.

Twisted Tea Brings Back 25 Days of Twistmas

This one is packed with 25 tallboy cans of fan-favorite Twisted Tea flavors, and for the first time ever, the full Twisted Tea Extreme lineup. It's the gift that just keeps getting more twisted. Starting Dec. 1, fans can pop open a new slot each day as they count down to the holidays to see what's waiting inside. Half & Half? Peach? Raspberry? Maybe a Twisted Tea Extreme to kick things up a notch. Or good ol' Original. Either way, every day of the countdown comes with a Twisted Tea.

Opening a holiday countdown calendar has become a tradition that people take pretty seriously, with more people wanting in each year, as participation climbed from 22% in 2024 to 28% in 2025. Twisted Tea fans are no exception. The limited-edition Twisted Tea 25 Days of Twistmas calendar is available exclusively on GiveThemBeer.com. Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy-to-drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half.

"Our most die-hard fans sell out our 25 Days of Twistmas calendar almost instantly every year, so we're all for keeping their tradition going," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. "If you're going to count down to the holidays, you might as well have a Twisted Tea waiting for you."

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