Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Realtree, Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea & Realtree Team Up For Camo Collaboration

Twisted Tea has teamed up with Realtree for a new collaboration as they add camo to the brand, both in branding and clothing.

Article Summary Twisted Tea teams with Realtree for a limited fall collab featuring APX camo cans, boxes, and Team Realtree branding.

Fans can find Twisted Tea Original 12-pack and 18-pack wraps plus a limited-edition 24 oz. can with Realtree APX camo.

The Twisted Tea x Realtree merch drop includes hoodies, hats, tees, vests, backpacks, chairs, duck calls, and more.

Twisted Tea is backing the Realtree collab with a national Tea Drop campaign across TV, streaming, social, bars, and retail.

The Boston Beer Company has teamed up with Realtree for a new collaboration, bringing a bit of camouflage to Twisted Tea. For a limited time, you'll see the brand add a bit of the APX camouflage pattern to their cans and boxes, while Realtree is rolling out their own set of merch on their website with TT branding. Just in case you wanna take some tea with you in a few different ways during the last bit of camping season and the start of hunting season. We have the finer details below about both ends of the collab.

Seek Out Twisted Tea Among The Realtree Gear

For a limited time this fall, fans can spot the Team Realtree logo across Twisted Tea Original 12-pack and 18-pack wraps, while Realtree APX camo takes over a limited-edition 24 oz. can. Whether you're camping, fishing, tailgating, or just cracking open a Hard Tea outside with friends, Twisted Tea and Realtree are making sure the unofficial uniform of fall extends all the way to your cooler. And the camo doesn't stop at the can.

Twisted Tea and Realtree are going all-in with a limited-edition merch collection packed with camo gear you didn't know you needed until right now, including hoodies, hats, beanies, T-shirts, vests, backpacks, chairs, duck calls, and more. Ever wanted a talking fish on your wall? Of course you have. They've got that, too. Fans can shop the limited-edition collection on Twisted Tea's Tea Store while supplies last.

But good luck hiding this collaboration. Twisted Tea x Realtree is going just about everywhere this fall, with a national Tea Drop campaign spanning TV, streaming, social, bars, restaurants, and retail. Beyond the screen, Twisted Tea is taking the camo out into the wild through social content, creators and activations throughout the fall. And at retail, the brand is bringing the outdoors indoors with can't-miss displays featuring everything from deer antlers to a full-on lodge fireplace scene.

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