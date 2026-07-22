Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: The Boston Beer Company, Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea Releases New Split Pack For Those Who Need To Split

Twisted Tea has a brand-new campaign out with the new Split Pack for those who need to break a case for all sorts of reasons.

Article Summary Twisted Tea has launched a limited-edition Split Pack, a 12-pack designed to tear into two equal six-packs.

The Twisted Tea Split Pack targets breakups, divorces, and any moment when splitting the drinks needs to be easy.

Priced at $18, the Twisted Tea Split Pack is available for a limited time through the brand’s online store.

Twisted Tea is also giving one Split Pack buyer $5,000 to help cover divorce costs and start a fresh chapter.

The Boston Beer Company has launched a new campaign with Twisted Tea, as they have introduced the new Split Pack for people who need to divide the case. The pack was literally designed to give an even split of six cans to two people, just in case you're going through a breakup, a divorce, or maybe need to keep track of who drank more than the other. It's an oddity of a case, but hey, for some people it might be fun. The pack is for sale for a limited time for $18 on their website, as we have more info on the campaign below.

Twisted Tea Helps Divide & Conquer With The Split Pack

Twisted Tea is introducing the Twisted Tea Split Pack, a limited-edition 12-pack engineered to divide cleanly down the middle, so you and your ex can divide your most important assets easily. The specially designed pack separates into two perfect six-packs with a single, satisfying tear. One side is labeled "Yours." The other is labeled "Mine." Because while the house, the dog, and the emotional baggage may be harder to sort out, at least the Twisted Tea is handled.

Twisted Tea knows a split doesn't just break hearts. It can break the budget, too. The average cost of an uncontested divorce in the U.S. runs about $5,000. So, Twisted Tea is giving that to one lucky Split Pack buyer to help kick off their next chapter, whether that means a new space, a new lawyer, or just a clean slate.

"Twisted Tea fans bring us along for some of the most memorable moments of their lives," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. "Every year, we're invited to hundreds of weddings, asked to sponsor countless bachelor parties, tagged in thousands of fan photos, and even receive requests to furnish new homes with Twisted Tea merch. So, it only felt right that we show up for another milestone our fans may experience – when things don't exactly go according to plan."

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