Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hallowmas, Mars Inc., twix, Zombie Claus

Twix Brings Back Hallowmas With The Return Of Zombie Claus

Twix has brought back Zombie Claus to celebrate Hallowmas with special versions of the candy bar and $20k in prizes to give away.

Article Summary Twix brings back Hallowmas for a second year, mixing Halloween and Christmas with the return of Zombie Claus.

Seasonal Twix favorites return, including skull-shaped bars and the Ghoulish Green edition arriving on shelves now.

Twix is launching a Hallowmas Rewards Contest, inviting fans to submit photos and videos inspired by Zombie Claus.

Three Twix Hallowmas contest winners will split $20,000 in prizes, with a $10,000 grand prize plus plenty of Twix.

Mars Inc. is mixing two holidays into one, the same way they mix two items to make a Twix, as Hallowmas has returned with Zombie Claus. The new annual tradition of smacking the caramel and cookie of Halloween and Christmas together brings back several items, including the skull-shaped Twix bars and the Ghoulish Green edition, along with a new contest where they're giving away $20k in prizes. We have the finer details about both below as you'll start seeing these pop up on shelves this week.

Zombie Claus Returns For Twix's Hallowmas

Zombie Claus has two things on his undead agenda: get everyone to recognize the power of two by handing out plenty of TWIX and providing unsuspecting fans with Hallowmas cheer. Returning for its second year, Hallowmas is getting bigger, bolder, and more delightfully unhinged as Zombie Claus brings his signature scares and cheer to unexpected places and rallies fans everywhere to embrace what happens when Halloween and Christmas collide.

"Hallowmas is rooted in the same belief that has always defined TWIX: when two things come together, they create something even better," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President of Marketing, Seasonal Portfolio at Mars. "By bringing Halloween and Christmas together through Zombie Claus, we're creating a season that delivers twice the fun, fright, and festive spirit. He's the perfect symbol of what happens when unexpected combinations come together to create something uniquely TWIX. We're excited to see just how far fans take the fear and cheer when they put their own spin on Hallowmas."

Earn Zombie Claus' Approval & Claim Your Share of $20K

Beginning today, fans can submit photos and videos celebrating the spirit of Hallowmas. Zombie Claus will be judging the TWIX Hallowmas Rewards Contest* himself, and if an entry catches his undead eye, it may earn a reaction during his October-long takeover of TWIX social channels. Zombie Claus will crown three winners:

Most Hallowmas Spirit: Show off the ultimate blend of spooky and merry for a chance to win $5,000 and TWIX.

Show off the ultimate blend of spooky and merry for a chance to win $5,000 and TWIX. Best Zombie Claus Look-Alike: Channel Zombie Claus' signature undead style and spirit for a chance to win $5,000 and TWIX.

Channel Zombie Claus' signature undead style and spirit for a chance to win $5,000 and TWIX. Grand Prize Winner: One fan who takes Hallowmas to the next level and earns Zombie Claus' ultimate approval will take home $10,000 and plenty of TWIX.

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