Ubisoft Releases Echoes of Revolution For America's 250th Anniversary

Posted in: Niantic, Pop Culture, Technology, Ubisoft | Tagged: america, Assassin's Creed III, Echoes of Revolution, Sugar Creative

Ubisoft has released Echoes of Revolution, a new interactive experience for America's 250th Anniversary, based on Assassin's Creed III

Ubisoft, working with Niantic and Sugar Creative, has launched Echoes of Revolution for both Boston and New York City today. This is an interactive experience made for America's 250th Anniversary, as they utilized the content from Assassin's Creed III to make a free interactive mobile experience. Essentially, a guided tour that lasts about an hour and a half in two different locations that were pivotal in the rise of the United States. You can check out more about it below as the app is available now.

Experience The History Of America a Little Differently With Echoes of Revolution

Developed by Welsh creative technology studio Sugar Creative in partnership with Ubisoft, the experience takes place in the streets where the events of the American Revolution happened. In each city, the app guides players to ten location-based experiences at GPS coordinates of sites of historical significance. Once on location, players use their mobile device to access augmented reality content featuring imagery from the worlds of Assassin's Creed III and Assassin's Creed Rogue, which feature meticulously researched depictions of 18th-century New York and Boston. Each location combines historical storytelling with interactive elements that bring the past to life. The ten experiences can be played in any order for a total runtime of roughly 90 minutes per city.

"Ubisoft is excited about using the worlds of Assassin's Creed III and Assassin's Creed Rogue to bring key moments of the American Revolution to life for visitors exploring the streets of Boston and New York City," said Amy Jenkins-Le Guerroué, Strategic Alliances Director, Ubisoft

"Projects of this ambition depend entirely on the quality of the people you work with. We've been fortunate to find in Gotham Center, Revolutionary Spaces and Ubisoft partners who care as much about getting it right as we do. It's a source of real pride that it's a Welsh studio helping to bring New York's and Boston's revolutionary stories back to life," asaid Jason Veal, Managing Director, Sugar Creative.

"From the perspective of the Old State House and Old South Meeting House–two of Boston's most significant historic sites–we are absolutely ecstatic to have Echoes of Revolution launching this summer. It's great to have a new way to engage with Boston's incredible Revolutionary history landscape for the America250 celebrations and beyond. Audiences we don't usually see will have a great reason to explore," said Matthew Wilding, Senior Director of Interpretation & Future Planning for Revolutionary Spaces.



"New York City has long deserved a 'freedom trail' to spotlight its centrality in the American Revolution. But now, thanks to Ubisoft and Sugar Creative, we can give people a rich visual and experiential sense of what it was like to live through this harrowing, inspiring, dramatic, foundational moment in history," said Peter Aigner, Director, The Gotham Center for New York City History.

"Geospatial AI is redefining what's possible at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds and we're thrilled to support Sugar Creative and Ubisoft in bringing these ambitious experiences to life. Our new and improved Visual Positioning System is a foundational technology for city-scale immersive storytelling, anchoring the world of Assassin's Creed to the historic locations that inspired these adventures," said Joe Gabriel, Senior Partnerships Manager at Niantic Spatial.