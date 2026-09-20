Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, Ubisoft | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory, Discovery Tour App: AlUla
Ubisoft Unveils New Mobile Discovery Tour For Assassin's Creed Mirage
Ubisoft has revealed a new Mobile Discovery Tour designed around Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory called Discovery Tour App: AlUla
Article Summary
- Ubisoft has launched Discovery Tour App: AlUla, a new Assassin's Creed Mirage mobile experience set in Saudi Arabia.
- The free Assassin's Creed Discovery Tour explores AlUla's culture, heritage, architecture, landmarks, and daily life.
- Players can access codex entries, complete a 90-minute mission journey, and follow AlUla's history through a timeline.
- Available in seven languages on iOS, Android, and web browsers, the app blends gameplay with educational content.
Ubisoft has announced a new Mobile Discovery Tour, this one playing off of their game Assassin's Creed Mirage. Following the success they had with the Echoes of Revolution experience they made for America's 250th Anniversary, they have created a new one based around Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory called Discovery Tour App: AlUla. If the name and content don't tip you off, the content takes players to AlUla, Saudi Arabia, where they discuss the area's culture and heritage while showcasing many aspects of its history used in the game. We have more details below
Explore More of Assassin's Creed Mirage with Discovery Tour App: AlUla
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Access Codex: carefully selected encyclopedic entries on the history and heritage of AlUla. Created with historians and experts, these entries feature detailed texts accompanied by images of real-life artifacts from partner institutions. Players can view these objects in detail using a zoom functionality, and for some, in 3D using Augmented Reality for an even closer look.
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Explore AlUla: a gamified, mission-based
journey that takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. Each mission tasks you with exploring historical locations and learning about AlUla. The knowledge you acquire is actively used to complete missions and eventually decipher an ancient inscription.
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Enter Chronology: a timeline of the historical periods that have shaped AlUla, from prehistoric times until the present day.
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