Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: V8, V8 Energy

V8 Energy Adds New Line of Flavors With Electrolytes

V8 Energy has added a number of new flavors to their lineup as they are now offering electrolytes, if that's something you're looking for.

Article Summary V8 Energy with Electrolytes launches in three new flavors: Lemon Lime, Strawberry Passionfruit, and White Peach.

The new V8 lineup comes in ready-to-drink cans and on-the-go drink mix packets for quick, convenient energy.

V8 Energy with Electrolytes adds magnesium plus vitamins A, C, E, and B vitamins in a no/low-sugar-focused option.

The Campbell’s Company expands V8’s better-for-you energy push as demand grows for functional, vitamin-based drinks.

The Campbell's Company has a new line of V8 Energy drinks available now, offering three new flavors with Electrolytes. If you're the kind of person who cares about making sure you're getting electrolytes on the daily, then this is a new, flavorful option as they've made canned and packet powder versions of Lemon Lime, Strawberry Passionfruit, and White Peach for you to get your vitamins and go on a moment's notice. We have mroe details below as you'll see these hit Amazon and Walmart's website this Fall, with a nationwide launch in early 2027.

A New Vibrant Option in V8 Energy with Electrolytes

V8 Energy with Electrolytes arrives just as fall routines ramp back up, right in the busy back-to-school and back- to-routine stretch when balancing convenience and nutrition matters most. • The launch taps into the booming functional beverage space, which is growing 8% year over year,1 as 64% of consumers now seek out energy drinks with "no sugar" or vitamin-based claims2 and 83% of sport and energy drink consumers are interested in no/low-sugar options.3 • V8 Energy with Electrolytes builds on the brand's momentum in 2026 around better-for-you energy, from Zero Sugar to limited-time flavors like Yuzu Lemon, which first introduced electrolytes, giving fans even more ways to fuel life's everyday moments.

Available in two formats (ready-to-drink cans and convenient on-the-go drink mix packets) and three flavors to fit any routine:

Lemon Lime: A crisp, citrusy classic with bright, refreshing lemon lime for a clean, fruit-forward sip.

Strawberry Passionfruit: A sweet-tart blend of ripe strawberry and tropical passionfruit for a refreshing, fruit-forward twist.

White Peach: Soft, juicy white peach for a smooth, orchard-fresh refresh.

The new V8 Energy drinks and drink mix packets contain a good source of magnesium electrolytes in every stick pack, as well as being high in antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E. They are an excellent source of B vitamins, in a convenient stick pack, so you can enjoy them on the go more easily.

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