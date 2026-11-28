Posted in: Arcade, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: DanceCab Classics, SMiLE.dk!, VGNYsoft

VGNYsoft Announces DanceCab Classics Second Vinyl Album

VGNYsoft has put DanceCab Classics Vol. 002: SMiLE.dk! up for pre-order, bringing the pop group's arcade hits to vinyl.

Article Summary VGNYsoft opened pre-orders for DanceCab Classics Vol. 002: SMiLE.dk!, the second vinyl in its arcade music series.

DanceCab Classics Vol. 002 brings 12 SMiLE.dk tracks to vinyl, including DDR favorite "Butterfly" and other pop hits.

The release revisits songs tied to SMiLE.dk's Forever era and adds two previously unreleased tracks, A Brighter Day and Best Friends Forever!.

DanceCab Classics Vol. 002: SMiLE.dk! is scheduled to ship in Q1 2027, marking the act's first physical media release.

VGNYsoft has announced the second album in the DanceCab Classics collection, Vol. 002: SMiLE.dk! will be headed to vinyl. For this set, they are snagging the works of '90s bubblegum dance vibes of SMiLE.dk!, the Swedish duo behind the song "Butterfly," as they have put together a collection of cheerful and pop-hooky songs you probably danced your heart out to in the arcades. Twelve tracks from their catalog will be featured on the album, which will also mark their debut on physical media, since all of their songs have been digital releases. We have more details about the album for you below, as it is currently up for pre-order, set to ship sometime in Q1 2027.

DanceCab Classics Vol. 002: SMiLE.dk!

SMiLE.dk is a Swedish dance-pop act best known for the worldwide hit "Butterfly", featured in Konami's Dance Dance Revolution. The debut album SMiLE sold Gold in Japan, with hits featured on the legendary Dancemania compilations. This special release features Veronica Almqvist as the sole vocalist and artist, revisiting songs from the Forever album alongside two brand-new, previously unreleased tracks. The album is the result of a ten-year creative collaboration with producer and songwriter Chris Wolf.

For DanceCab Classics Volume 002, we've selected 12 tracks from the catalog of SMiLE.dk, including two that have never been released before on physical media: A Brighter Day and Best Friends Forever! Known for their signature blend of Bubblegum Pop and Eurodance, as well as their iconic hit "Butterfly," SMiLE.dk became a memorable name among fans of '90s dance music and arcade rhythm games. Their playful, catchy sound helped define the Bubblegum Pop style that accompanied the golden age of dancing games. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering their music for the first time, this release celebrates the music that brought together pop, dance, and gaming culture!

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