Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: S-Game, Viture

VITURE and S-GAME Reveal Official Phantom Blade Zero XR Glasses

VITURE and S-GAME came together to make a new pair of Phantom Blade Zero-branded XR Glasses for fans who need the XR/AR fix.

Article Summary VITURE and S-GAME unveil the Phantom Blade Zero: Phantom Beast XR Glasses, now up for pre-order at $600.

The Phantom Blade Zero edition adds kungfupunk styling, custom engravings, themed UI, and a redesigned case.

Specs include a 174-inch virtual screen, 1200p per eye, 120Hz refresh, 1,250 nits, and 3DoF spatial tracking.

Phantom Blade Zero XR Glasses support USB-C devices, while VITURE docks add PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox support.

VITURE and S-GAME have come together to release a new version of their XR Glasses, as there's a new Phantom Blade Zero edition out. Officially being called the VITURE x Phantom Blade Zero: Phantom Beast, this edition has everything you would expect from the current version, with all the improvements and upgrades that have been made over the past calendar year. Only this pair features a fun, sleek design that evokes the "kungfupunk" aesthetic of the action RPG title. We have a ton of details for you below, as the VITURE x Phantom Blade Zero: Phantom Beast is now available to pre-order for $600, exclusively at viture.com.

VITURE x Phantom Blade Zero: Phantom Beast

Phantom Blade Zero's fusion of traditional Chinese wuxia and punk fantasy is reflected in every detail of the Phantom Beast's design. The glasses carry exclusive artwork, engravings, and iconography pulled from the game's blade-forward visual identity, wrapped around the same industry-leading optical system and ultra-sharp display of the standard Beast. What's new is everything you see and touch: a redesigned case, a detachable strap, and an OSD menu reskinned entirely around Phantom Blade Zero's UI.

Start with the metal detailing on the temples, modeled after Soul's blade frozen mid-draw — the exact moment it clears the scabbard. That single image, the tension before the cut, exemplifies the Phantom Beast's design principles. The detachable neck lanyard carries traditional wuxia patterning and martial-arts-inspired ornamental pads.

The case gets its own chapter in the design story. A triangular metal drawer wrapped in textured black leather, it opens the way the game's blades do — sliding, not flipping. Drawing it open exposes a crimson interior that surfaces like a blade catching light, with the glasses seated inside and the red cord trailing from the channel. One end cap is finished with a deep-embossed seal from the Phantom World; the leather sleeve carries the VITURE × Phantom Blade Ø mark. Closed, it reads as a relic. Open, it is a weapon presented for the draw.

The collector's packaging doubles as a shelf-ready display with full-cover print artwork: a stylized black-and-white portrait of Soul readying his blade, flames engulfing the Wulin's buildings behind him. Four additional Phantom Blade Zero collectibles are included inside the oversized box: a 12.5cm Mó Sanguine blade replica, a game-art card brick, a sticker sheet, and a lens cloth. Customers who pre-order or purchase Phantom Beast by November 5 will also receive a collectible game map. Built as a scroll to match the storytelling spirit and written texts of the Phantom World, the map comes with dual rollers.

Phantom Beast, like the standard edition VITURE debuted this past April, has the largest and smartest virtual screen in the consumer XR category. VITURE's custom prism-based optical system and the latest Sony Micro-OLED panels deliver the definitive XR experience for Phantom Blade Zero and other AAA games: a 174" (at 4m) virtual screen, 1200p per eye, 120Hz refresh, 1,250 nits peak brightness, 9-level electrochromic dimming, VisionPair 3DoF spatial tracking, and HARMAN AudioEFX spatial sound. Users can instantly switch between five immersive display modes, including a 32:9 panoramic aspect ratio for PC games with super-ultrawide support.

Phantom Beast connects via USB-C with plug-and-play support for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Steam Deck. Phantom Blade Zero players on PlayStation need VITURE's Pro Mobile Dock, which extends support to PS5, PS4, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, as well as other HDMI devices; players can also connect Phantom Beast to Switch and Switch 2 with the Mobile Dock Mini. VITURE is the only XR glasses manufacturer with Switch 2 support.

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