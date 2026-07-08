Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: ⁠New Belgium Brewing, Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger Announces New G‑Force Tanker Tour

Voodoo Ranger is taking their IPA on the road as they have announced several U.S. dates for the all-new G‑Force Tanker Tour.

Article Summary Voodoo Ranger and New Belgium Brewing launch the new G-Force Tanker Tour, bringing the bold 11% IPA to U.S. fans.

The 21-foot tallboy tanker hits East Coast and Midwest cities with tastings, giveaways, photo ops, and challenges.

The summer 2026 Voodoo Ranger tour follows last year’s West Coast run and aims to build on G-Force IPA momentum.

Tour stops include Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Charlotte, Virginia, and Chicago from July 11–26.

New Belgium Brewing has a new event happening with Voodoo Ranger, as they officially announced the G-Force Tanker Tour. They're driving this specially-made tanker across the U.S. to several cities over the next few weeks, spreading the word about the hte G-Force IPA, with a 21‑foot towering tallboy tanker mostly along the East Coast. The event is a follow-up to last year's tour that covered a good chunk of the West Coast, as they'll have activation,s giveaways, and other goodies for those who are 21+. We have more details below from the team as the tour kicks off on July 11.

Voodoo Ranger Hits The Road This Summer

After last year's West Coast tour drew massive crowds, generated millions of online views, and sparked a surge of fan requests from cities nationwide, Voodoo Ranger is answering the call with a supersized, interactive experience. The tanker is hitting major events from Atlanta to New York City before ending in Chicago to meet fan demand head-on and bring an even bigger, bolder Voodoo Ranger presence through the Midwest and East Coast.

At every stop, fans will have the chance to experience the G-Force phenomenon firsthand through exclusive tastings, interactive challenges, giveaways, and larger-than-life photo opportunities centered around the massive tanker itself, ultimately testing which city has what it takes to empty the tanker. G-Force, which launched this year, quickly skyrocketed to the #1 craft launch and the category's top growth driver. An instant fan favorite, with its maximum flavor and full throttle 11% ABV, G-Force once again showed Voodoo Ranger's unmatched ability to introduce beers that don't just enter the market but take off, giving its loyal fanbase a compelling new offering, while continuing to attract new drinkers.

Now in its second year, the Tanker Tour is amplifying that momentum by turning craft beer into an oversized consumer event, bringing Voodoo Ranger to life at concerts, conventions, and gameday experiences. It's more than a tasting; it's an immersive, real-world experience fans won't want to miss. With a 21-foot tallboy rolling through some of America's busiest markets, Voodoo Ranger expects this year's East Coast run to be its biggest yet.

Summer 2026 G‑Force Tanker Tour Schedule

Atlanta — July 11

Philadelphia — July 13 – 14

New York City — July 16–19

Charlotte — July 21

Virginia — July 22

Chicago — July 24–26

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