Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, Michael Myers, Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger Offers Free Beer To Anyone Named Michael Myers

Voodoo Ranger is running a nationwide contest for adults 21+ legally named Michael Myers, offering free beer and other prizes as part of its Slasher Manhunt Halloween promotion.

Article Summary Voodoo Ranger’s Slasher Manhunt invites anyone legally named Michael Myers, age 21+, to claim a Halloween beer reward.

Eligible Michael Myers entrants can win cash for a year’s supply of Voodoo Ranger beer plus a copy of Halloween: The Game.

Voodoo Ranger will host its Party Without Fear event in New York City on October 7 with game demos and giveaways.

Slasher IPA joins Voodoo Ranger’s limited-edition Hoppy Pack, created to celebrate the launch of Halloween: The Game.

Voodoo Ranger has got a new promotion happening right now aimed at people with a very specific Halloween-themed name. The new Slasher Manhunt is a search for real people legally named Michael Myers who share the name of the killer from the slasher film series. If you happen to have the name and are 21+, the company is down to send you some free beer on them from their new Halloween IPA pack. We have more info below on this and the beer below, as you can submit to the contest at the link above.

Is Your Name Michael Myers? Voodoo Ranger Has Some Beer For You!

The nationwide search is open to anyone 21 and older in the US who can legally prove their name is Michael Myers. Eligible participants can enter for the chance to receive cash for a year's supply of Voodoo Ranger beer, along with a copy of Halloween: The Game. Slasher Manhunt will culminate in New York City on October 7 with Party Without Fear, a Halloween activation created in partnership with Halloween: The Game. Real-life Michael Myerses will be invited to Ray's on the Lower East Side to show a valid ID for a special reward, while guests can enjoy Slasher IPA, game demos, and exclusive giveaways.

Slasher IPA is Voodoo Ranger's collaboration beer for the Halloween: The Game partnership, brewed to mark the launch of the new video game and available exclusively in a limited-edition Hoppy Pack. This collab pack is the fastest-selling Hoppy Pack for Voodoo Ranger in 2026.* Like every Voodoo Ranger release, Slasher IPA doesn't stick around, once the Hoppy Pack sells out, it's gone.

"Being named Michael Myers has come with enough baggage, so we're here with the beer," said Kiron Chakraborty, Marketing Director of Voodoo Ranger. "We're rewarding real Michael Myerses with a year's supply of Voodoo Ranger because Halloween deserves to be celebrated, not endured. And when it comes to Halloween, there's no better beer than Voodoo Ranger."

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