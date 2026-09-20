Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: headphones, VZR

VZR Audio Releases The New One MKII "D" Delta Headphones

VZR Audio has released the new One MKII “D” Delta headphones, with a revamped design, new upgrades, and improved acoustics.

Article Summary VZR Audio has launched the One MKII “D” Delta headphones, a new flagship wired headset priced at $379.99.

Built on the Model One MKII, VZR’s Delta adds refined acoustics for more natural sound, accuracy, and realism.

VZR’s patented CrossWave tech and Talisman-equipped hybrid earpads boost spatial imaging, clarity, and impact.

The VZR One MKII “D” Delta includes a detachable mic, custom cable, adapters, carrying case, and broad retail availability.

VZR Audio released a new pair of headphones this weekend: the One MKII "D" Delta Headphones are now available. This is an upgrade from the previous model, with enhanced drivers, a better fit for comfort, and a new set of design upgrades that provide a natural sound signature. Not to mention a newly refined acoustic model, revamped and developed by Apple's former lead acoustics engineer, Vic Tiscareno, along with the rest of the VZR team. We have more details from the company below, as it's currently being sold through their website for $380.

VZR Audio's One MKII "D" Delta Headphones

Through continued research, iterative engineering, and customer feedback, VZR Audio built on the existing technology of the VZR Model One MKII for its third headset. The Delta provides improved sound through a newly refined acoustic model, featuring a more cohesive, natural sound signature. The Delta provides enhanced tonal accuracy and greater realism, benefiting music, gaming, movies, and professional applications. The Delta comes with all the features of the Model One MKII, including a detachable audio cable and broadcast-quality boom mic, complete with a carrying case. The patented CrossWave technology provides natural spatial imaging, while the replaceable Hybrid earpads include the patent-pending Talisman, an acoustic device that enhances clarity and realism with greater impact.

Through these technologies, the VZR Model One MKII "D" Delta provides natural, spatial audio from any source, now with increased accuracy. The wired headset targets gamers and music enthusiasts who are unwilling to compromise to get the best audio quality and lowest latency possible. The VZR Model One MKII "D" Delta is available today for $379 from VZR Audio, Amazon, and independent retailers around the world. The headset comes with a detachable mic, a custom-made cable with 3.5mm TRRS combined headphone/mic plug, 6.3mm adapter that properly supports TRRS plugs, 3.5mm headphone/mic splitter, and a carrying case.

"We're constantly planning for future products, and our research led us to find ways to improve the Model One MKII with existing technology," said Vic Tiscareno, Founder of VZR. "We're so confident in the Delta that we've made it our new flagship model going forward."

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