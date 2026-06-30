Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Alexandria Neonakis, wacom

Wacom Announces Free Creativity Camp Led By The Last of Us Artist

Wacom will be holding another of their free Creativity Camp events, featuring an artist who worked on The Last of Us franchise.

Article Summary Wacom Creativity Camp 2026 returns with free online character design workshops open to beginners and young artists.

Alexandria Neonakis, known for work on The Last of Us Part 2, will lead the Wacom summer sessions via Zoom.

The four-week Wacom workshop runs every Wednesday from July 8-29, with each class building toward a model sheet.

No tablet is needed for Wacom Creativity Camp, as attendees can join with pencil and paper plus YouTube recaps.

Wacom has revealed its plans for the next Creativeity Camp, as it will have an artist who worked on The Last of Us in attendance. This is a yearly set of free workshops that people can join via Zoom, available for everyone to join with no digital devices required if you don't have one. This year, the event will be hosted by Alex Neonakis, a freelance concept artist, fine artist, and illustrator from Canada. Neonakis has worked for years in the video game industry on multiple titles, specifically on The Last of Us Part 2 by Naughty Dog. We have some of the details below as these will be held every Wednesday from July 8-29. Those looking to take part can officially register on their website leading up to the first event.

Join Alexandria Neonakis For The Wacom Creativity Camp 2026

Wacom Creativity Camp is a free online character design workshop series happening this summer, taught by professional character designer and concept artist Alexandria Neonakis. It's perfect for young folks, beginning artists, or anyone else who wants to strengthen their character design skills. It's free, and you don't need any digital art tools to participate – pencil and paper are fine! Each session builds on the last, so if you attend every workshop, you'll have a completed character model sheet at the end. It's OK if you can't make it to every session, though – we'll have recap materials and "homework" to get you caught up, and we'll publish recordings of the workshops on YouTube.

During this workshop series, you'll draw along with Alex, learning the basics – including the building blocks of great character designs, finding inspiration, and nailing costumes, accessories, and other details – and by the end, you'll have a complete model sheet for your original character! Throughout, you'll also get expert feedback and support from a professional artist.

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