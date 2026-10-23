Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Games, Pop Culture | Tagged: bandai, Dungeon Crawler Carl, london, mcm, Tamagotchi
Walking Around MCM London Comic Con Before The Doors Open On TikTok
Walking Around MCM London Comic Con Before The Doors Open On TikTok... why not join me?
Article Summary
- Take a pre-opening walk around MCM London Comic Con October 2026 with TikTok videos from the show floor.
- Spot major pop culture highlights including Ultimate Grogu, Bandai Gundam, Tamagotchi, and Final Fantasy.
- See toys, gaming, comics, and collectibles across MCM London Comic Con before the crowds arrive.
- Get a quick look at how MCM London Comic Con has grown into one of the UK's biggest pop culture events.
Before MCM London Comic Con October 2026 opened today, a few press folks had a little walk through some of the toys and gaming areas of the show, got a glimpse of what was in store for the show – and for pop culture in the UK as a whole. From the sequel to Funko to an ultimate Grogu to a Tamagotchi vs Dungeon Crawler Carl IP match-off to Bandai Gundam towering over you, have a walk around courtesy of TikTok…
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 part 1 for Bleeding Cool #london #mcm #bleedingcool ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 with the Ultimate Grogu Part 2 #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 with Dungeon Crawler Carl and Rokimoto Part 3 #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 with Takara Tomy and Tomica part 4 #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 part 5 with Bandai, Gundam and Tamagotchi #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 part 6 with Final Fantasy and Evercold #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
@thatrichjohnston MCM London Comic Con October 2026 part 7 with Neil Gibson, Twisted Comics and Black Mirror #london #mcm #bleedingcool @MCM Comic Con ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston
MCM London Comic Con is the UK's largest pop culture convention, held twice a year at ExCeL London in the Royal Docks.
It began in 2002 as the London Movies, Comics, and Media Expo, founded by Paul Miley and Bryan Cooney, expanded from one or two days to the current three-day format and grew into one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK. It moved from one hall to taking over the whole ExCeL Centre, before being bought by Reed and added to their collection of shows, including NYCC and ECCC. And a special thanks to my daughter, Eve, for the photos! She's come a long way since she made DC Comics change their logo…