Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Varèse Sarabande, wallace & gromit, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit Gets Vinyl Release

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is getting the proper vinyl treatment for the film's soundtrack, arriving September 18.

Article Summary Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit soundtrack gets its first vinyl release on September 18 via Varèse Sarabande.

Julian Nott leads the Wallace & Gromit score, with Rupert Gregson-Williams, Lorne Balfe, and others contributing.

The Oscar-winning Wallace & Gromit feature remains a fan-favorite monster movie spoof centered on Anti-Pesto.

Julian Nott traces his Wallace & Gromit roots to A Grand Day Out and reveals the theme was born in a late-night rush.

Varèse Sarabande has teamed with Craft Recordings to release the soundtrack for Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit on vinyl. The soundtrack is pretty impressive as it was scored by Julian Nott, but it also contains tracks from names such as Rupert Gregson-Williams, James Dooley, Lorne Balfe, and Alastair King, while being produced by Hans Zimmer. We have the finer details from the label about this release for you below, as it's currently up for pre-order with a September 18 release date attached.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit Soundtrack Comes To Vinyl

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is the fourth installment in the Wallace & Gromit series and the first to be presented as a feature-length film. A parody of classic monster movies, the film centers on the titular inventor and dog duo in their venture as pest control agents "Anti-pesto," who find themselves battling a giant were-rabbit that is consuming the town's vegetables.

Nott won an Annie Award and an International Film Music Critics Award for his work on Curse, which also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film. Additionally, Nott, whose other credits include Peppa Pig, earned an Ivor Novello Award for the 2009 Wallace & Gromit film A Matter of Loaf and Death. The Curse of the Were-Rabbit marked Aardman Animations' second feature-length movie after 2000's Chicken Run. Julian Nott's relationship to the world of Wallace & Gromit goes back to the animated universe's origins of 1989's A Grand Day Out, with Nott and animator Nick Park having originally met as students at the National Film and Television School in London.

In an interview with Classic FM, Nott explained: "[Park] bravely decided to make this animation film. The first installment of A Grand Day Out [With Wallace & Gromit]. He was a one-man band, so it took him something like eight or nine years to complete. […] One day, we were all eating lunch when the animation tutor came in and shouted, 'Are there any composers in here? Because I need one.' That was it. I put my hand up, as it were, and got matched up with Nick, before I'd even seen the film."

Nott also spoke about how the iconic theme for Wallace & Gromit came to be, and how his improvisatory spirit helped spur its creation into action. He explained: "I'd like to say that the theme tune for Wallace & Gromit was carefully thought through and took months or weeks to create. In fact, what happened was that we had the music session starting at 10 o'clock the next morning, and I hadn't actually got around to writing the title or credits music until about three in the morning. I'm a great improviser. That's what I've spent my life doing, and it's how I came into music when I was a kid. I still do a lot of improvisation now—it's my greatest pleasure. I just sit at the piano and play something, making it up on the spot. That's how a lot of my composition arises. I just bash away at the piano and something comes." That, believe it or not, is how the musical themes most closely associated with the iconic Wallace & Gromit first emerged. Now, they're a seminal part of animated film history.

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