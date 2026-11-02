Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Sam's Club, walmart

Walmart & Sam's Club Have Dropped An Exclusive Members Only Jacket

Walmart and Sam’s Club dropped a brand-new co-branded item as they're offering up an exclusive Members Only jacket for a limited time

Article Summary Walmart and Sam’s Club launched an exclusive Members Only jacket, blending both brands in a limited-time retro drop.

New Walmart+ members can sign up through Walmart.com and get a promo code to redeem the free jacket while supplies last.

The Walmart jacket comes in unisex sizes S–5XL and includes collectible pins, an ’80s-style zine, and a Walton Goggins poster.

Walmart and Sam’s Club also spotlighted the release with Walton Goggins and Jason Sudeikis in a playful promo campaign.

In a little bit of weird marketing that we're sure only applies to people who love shopping at Walmart and Sam's Club, the two companies have released an exclusive jacket. In case you didn't already know, the two stores are owned by the same parent company, Walmart Inc., but for the purposes of this new campaign, they want you to think the two are just now coming together to offer membership owners their own version of the Members Only jacket in the same shade of blue as their brands.

As part of the promotion for this, they got actors Walton Goggins and Jason Sudeikis to do a bit of an ad, since the two are celebrity commercial stars for each one, so they had a little fun promoting it. Honestly, this item is designed for people who are frequent shoppers at one of the two places, or '80s lovers who absolutely need to collect a modern version of one of the era's most popular fashion pieces. We have more details below about how you can go about getting one of these.

Walmart and Sam's Club Have a Members Only Jacket

The collaboration puts a fresh spin on one of the most recognizable styles of the decade, turning a digital membership into something fans can actually wear. Starting October 20, consumers can sign up at Walmart.com , and new members will receive an email promo code upon sign-up to redeem a complimentary Members Only jacket in unisex sizes S–5XL while supplies last. Each jacket also arrives with a set of collectible extras, including custom pins, an '80s-inspired zine and a Walton Goggins poster. Beyond the jacket, the new membership combines the perks of both programs into one package, including free delivery, fuel savings, streaming benefits, in-store conveniences, and club savings at Walmart and Sam's Club.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!