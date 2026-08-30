Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack | Tagged: Darktide, Jesper Kyd, Laced Records

Warhammer: 40,000: Darktide Volume 5 Original Soundtrack Released

Warhammer: 40,000: Darktide's Original Soundtrack gains Volume 5 — 16 new tracks across four content updates, now available on multiple platforms.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Original Soundtrack Volume 5 is out now, adding 16 new Jesper Kyd tracks on multiple platforms.

The new Darktide music spans four content updates, including Skitarii, Hive Scum, trench warfare, and Atoma Prime expeditions.

Jesper Kyd expands Warhammer’s audio identity with dark synths, gothic choir, and operatic themes built for Darktide.

Volume 5 continues Darktide’s rare post-launch soundtrack growth, delivering fresh Warhammer music years after release.

It's almost a running joke, but the Warhammer: 40,000: Darktide soundtrack just keeps growing, as Volume 5 for the Original Soundtrack has been released. Yes, that's correct, a game launched in 2022 has been continually adding to its soundtrack, with composer Jesper Kyd at the helm, creating new tracks for original content. This latest addition gives you 16 new tracks to enjoy across four different content updates. We have more info below asd the album is available on multiple platforms.

Expanding The Darktide Soundtrack Once Again

Kyd's original soundtrack for Darktide features a dark, operatic, and heavy synth palette, employing his arsenal of vintage analog synths, organic instruments, Eurorack modular synths, and gothic choir, establishing bold new musical directions for the Warhammer franchise. Volume 5 of the soundtrack features 16 new tracks spanning the Skitarii and Hive Scum updates.

"This album takes you through 4 widely different content updates. From the trenches of war to leaving Hive Tertium and venturing into the uncharted wilderness of Atoma Prime," said Jesper Kyd. "From the Underhive class in Hive Scum to the Adeptus Mechanicus, which joins the roster as a heavily augmented, elite operative of the Omnissiah."

Skitarii Skitarii Modification Skitarii Arrival Skitarii Deployment Trenches Fight in the Trenches Expeditions Outside The Hive Heading Outside The Hive Three Fight Levels Safe Room Heat Level High Unknown Enemy The Sand Vortex (Bonus Track) Lightning Storms (Bonus Track) Hive Scum – Teaser Hive Scum – Trailer

About Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

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