Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Steam Frame, WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs Reveals New Shield Case For Steam Frame

WaterField Designs has provided a brand-new option to carry around the Steam Frame, as they've introduced the Shield Case

Article Summary WaterField Designs launches the Shield Case for Steam Frame, a compact carry solution for the headset and accessories.

The custom-fit layout stores the Steam Frame, both controllers, wireless adapter, and extra gear in padded pockets.

Firm foam, fleece lining, zipper guards, and waterproof YKK zippers help protect Steam Frame during travel.

Available in ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, or Forza, the WaterField Designs Shield Case starts at $170.

WaterField Designs has a brand-new case option for those who happen to own a Steam Frame, as they've introduced the new Shield Case. As you can see here, this is a compact design that gives you space to add the VR unit and its controllers, as well as some additional pockets to store items as needed. Complete with a strap to carry it around like a standard bag. We have mroe details about the design below, as it's currently being sold through their website for $170-190, depending on the material you choose.

WaterField Designs Protects Your Steam Frame With The Shield Case

The Steam Frame supports wireless PC game streaming and standalone play, whether at home, in a hotel room, or at a friend's house. To keep the case compact and the accessories organized, WaterField designed the Padded Accessory Case. Positioned between the goggles and headband, its main compartment holds both controllers, while an Ultrasuede pocket holds the included wireless adapter. For owners with an Arcturus Vision Camera, the pocket also accommodates the camera alongside the adapter. The padded compartment cushions and helps stabilize the headset.

Firm foam reinforces all sides of both the Shield Case and the Padded Accessory Case. Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lines the interior, while cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset from scratches. Each case is handcrafted in small batches using 1680-denier ballistic nylon, 15-ounce waxed canvas, or Forza, a high-performance nylon with a distinctive, two-tone basketweave. Select versions feature full-grain leather accents. Waterproof YKK zippers and custom metal hardware complete the construction.

Custom fit: Holds the Steam Frame headset, both controllers, the included wireless adapter, and other included accessories. The headset fits with its headband extended or collapsed and with or without the eye spacer attached.

Holds the Steam Frame headset, both controllers, the included wireless adapter, and other included accessories. The headset fits with its headband extended or collapsed and with or without the eye spacer attached. Padded Accessory Case: Holds both controllers between the goggles and headband, helping stabilize the headset. Its Ultrasuede pocket fits the wireless adapter, with room for an Arcturus Vision Camera.

Holds both controllers between the goggles and headband, helping stabilize the headset. Its Ultrasuede pocket fits the wireless adapter, with room for an Arcturus Vision Camera. Additional accessory storage: A plush, padded pocket in the main Shield Case holds a power adapter, power cables, and other accessories.

A plush, padded pocket in the main Shield Case holds a power adapter, power cables, and other accessories. Exterior storage: A diagonal zippered front pocket holds a USB-C cable, cleaning cloth, or other small items; a hidden pocket holds an AirTag.

A diagonal zippered front pocket holds a USB-C cable, cleaning cloth, or other small items; a hidden pocket holds an AirTag. Impact protection: Firm foam reinforces all sides of the Shield Case and Padded Accessory Case to help protect against bumps during storage and transport.

Firm foam reinforces all sides of the Shield Case and Padded Accessory Case to help protect against bumps during storage and transport. Scratch protection: Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lining, fleece-covered sides of the Padded Accessory Case, and cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset and its sensitive surfaces from scratches.

Three-layer, foam-padded fleece lining, fleece-covered sides of the Padded Accessory Case, and cushioned zipper guards help protect the headset and its sensitive surfaces from scratches. Weather-resistant closure: Waterproof YKK zippers secure the main compartment and exterior pocket.

Waterproof YKK zippers secure the main compartment and exterior pocket. Carry options: A wide padded handle allows hand carrying; D-rings accommodate an optional 1-inch shoulder strap (not included).

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