Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Retroid Pocket Nova, WaterField
WaterField Unveils New Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case
WaterField Designs unveiled a compact magnetic case for the Retroid Pocket Nova, with a plush interior, waterproof zipper pocket, and full-length magnetic opening. Starts at $59.
Article Summary
- WaterField unveiled the Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case, a slim travel sleeve for handheld gaming devices.
- WaterField’s magnetic main opening gives quick access, while a plush padded interior helps prevent bumps and scratches.
- A rear zip pocket stores small accessories separately, and the case comes in two sizes, including one for the Nova with grip.
- WaterField is selling the Retroid Pocket Nova Case now from $59 in ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, and blue Forza.
WaterField Designs has revealed an all-new, smaller case for those looking for a quick, portable option: the Retroid Pocket Nova Case. This is a magnetic option with a zipper pocket on the back, making for a small and accessible option for a number of different handheld gaming devices, complete with a plush interior that will protect it from the regular tousling a bag would experience, as well as to protect the screen from damage. We have the finer details below, as the bag is currently being sold through their website starting at $59, with some accessory and colorway options available.
WaterField Retroid Pocket Nova Case
Designed for travel, commuting, and gaming away from home, WaterField's sleeve-like case helps protect the Retroid Pocket Nova from bumps and scratches in transit without adding unnecessary bulk. A distinctive "magnetic zipper" uses a concealed string of strong rare-earth magnets to secure the main compartment, allowing quick access. The case comes in three water-resistant exterior textiles: abrasion-resistant 1,680-denier black ballistic nylon; rugged 15-ounce brown waxed canvas that develops character with use; and blue Forza, a basketweave nylon woven from two yarn-dyed threads for subtle color variation.
- Slim, Padded Protection: A soft, padded fleece lining cushions the handheld and helps protect its screen and finish from bumps and scratches.
- Full-Length Magnetic Opening: Closes quietly while allowing a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening secured as the Nova charges inside.
- Separate Accessory Storage: A gold-lined front pocket with a waterproof YKK zipper and custom zipper pull keeps a charging cable, microSD card, or other small essentials separate from the handheld.
- Two Custom-Fit Sizes: Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova alone; Large accommodates the Nova with the official TPU grip attached.
- Flexible Carry Options: Two side webbing loops accommodate an optional carabiner or strap.