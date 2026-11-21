Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: Retroid Pocket Nova, WaterField

WaterField Unveils New Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case

WaterField Designs unveiled a compact magnetic case for the Retroid Pocket Nova, with a plush interior, waterproof zipper pocket, and full-length magnetic opening. Starts at $59.

Article Summary WaterField unveiled the Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case, a slim travel sleeve for handheld gaming devices.

WaterField’s magnetic main opening gives quick access, while a plush padded interior helps prevent bumps and scratches.

A rear zip pocket stores small accessories separately, and the case comes in two sizes, including one for the Nova with grip.

WaterField is selling the Retroid Pocket Nova Case now from $59 in ballistic nylon, waxed canvas, and blue Forza.

WaterField Designs has revealed an all-new, smaller case for those looking for a quick, portable option: the Retroid Pocket Nova Case. This is a magnetic option with a zipper pocket on the back, making for a small and accessible option for a number of different handheld gaming devices, complete with a plush interior that will protect it from the regular tousling a bag would experience, as well as to protect the screen from damage. We have the finer details below, as the bag is currently being sold through their website starting at $59, with some accessory and colorway options available.

WaterField Retroid Pocket Nova Case

Designed for travel, commuting, and gaming away from home, WaterField's sleeve-like case helps protect the Retroid Pocket Nova from bumps and scratches in transit without adding unnecessary bulk. A distinctive "magnetic zipper" uses a concealed string of strong rare-earth magnets to secure the main compartment, allowing quick access. The case comes in three water-resistant exterior textiles: abrasion-resistant 1,680-denier black ballistic nylon; rugged 15-ounce brown waxed canvas that develops character with use; and blue Forza, a basketweave nylon woven from two yarn-dyed threads for subtle color variation.

Slim, Padded Protection: A soft, padded fleece lining cushions the handheld and helps protect its screen and finish from bumps and scratches.

A soft, padded fleece lining cushions the handheld and helps protect its screen and finish from bumps and scratches. Full-Length Magnetic Opening: Closes quietly while allowing a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening secured as the Nova charges inside.

Closes quietly while allowing a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening secured as the Nova charges inside. Separate Accessory Storage: A gold-lined front pocket with a waterproof YKK zipper and custom zipper pull keeps a charging cable, microSD card, or other small essentials separate from the handheld.

A gold-lined front pocket with a waterproof YKK zipper and custom zipper pull keeps a charging cable, microSD card, or other small essentials separate from the handheld. Two Custom-Fit Sizes: Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova alone; Large accommodates the Nova with the official TPU grip attached.

Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova alone; Large accommodates the Nova with the official TPU grip attached. Flexible Carry Options: Two side webbing loops accommodate an optional carabiner or strap.

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