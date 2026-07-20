Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Fast Food, Wendy's

Wendy's Is Bringing Sonic The Hedgehog Back To The Kids' Meal

Wendy's is bringing Sonic the Hedgehog to its Kids' Meals this week—collect all 35 trading cards across seven character sets.

Article Summary Wendy's Kids' Meals now feature Sonic the Hedgehog collectibles, returning this week for the franchise's 35th anniversary.

Each Wendy's Kids' Meal includes 1 of 7 Sonic character card cases, with five trading cards per set and 35 total to collect.

Fans can find Sonic favorites like Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Rouge, and Silver across the Wendy's card lineup.

The Wendy's Sonic the Hedgehog Kids' Meal promotion runs through early September at participating U.S. locations.

Wendy's announced it is bringing Sonic the Hedgehog back to its Kids' Meals starting this week, as the Chaos Emeralds and characters from the franchise will make their way into the meals. Technically, all of them will be trading cards, which you will get one of seven different sets, all designed around a character and one of the emeralds, with 35 cards in total across all seven. All of which is being done to celebrate the game's 35th Anniversary. We have more details below as the promotion will be happening until early September.

Sonic the Hedgehog Speeds Into Wendy's Kids' Meals

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, Wendy's is bringing fans a collectible Kids' Meal experience featuring one of seven collectible character card cases, each with a unique set of character cards from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. There are 35 trading cards in all to collect across the seven character sets featuring iconic heroes like Sonic the Hedgehog, Amy Rose, and Miles "Tails" Prower, alongside faithful allies Silver the Hedgehog and Knuckles the Echidna, and notorious villains Shadow the Hedgehog and Rouge the Bat. And what comes with all the collectible cards? A delicious Wendy's Kids' Meal featuring:

Choice of 2-piece chicken tenders, 4-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger, or a cheeseburger

Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries or apple bites

Kids' drink

Wendy's Sonic the Hedgehog Kids' Meal toys are available now through early September at participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants and through the Wendy's app or on Wendys.com. Order a Wendy's Kids' Meal during the eligible time frame and receive one of seven collectible Sonic character card cases, each featuring a different character design and five Sonic the Hedgehog trading cards. With each visit, fans have a chance to collect 35 cards in all to build the ultimate Sonic collection!

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