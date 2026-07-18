Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Teddy Swims, White Claw

White Claw Drops New Teddy Swims Summer Collection

White Claw has a brand-new collection of clothing and summer items from Teddy Swims, as he puts his own personal mark on the brand.

Article Summary White Claw launches its first collaborative merch drop with Teddy Swims, expanding their year-long summer partnership.

The White Claw x Teddy Swims collection includes a limited-edition hoodie, T-shirt, and bear-shaped Floatmate.

The Floatmate packs can holders, a center cooler, electric pump, and Bluetooth speaker for all-day water hangs.

White Claw says the Teddy Swims capsule is built to spark real-life connection, friendship, music, and summer fun.

White Claw has launched a brand-new set of Summer items tied to singer-songwriter Teddy Swims. As you can see from the images here, they have created a new summer hoodie and t-shirt, as well as a special floatmate to carry drinks on the water. All three items are up for grabs on their merch website, while supplies last, as we have more details about them below.

Teddy Swims Puts His Own Mark On White Claw

Marking the first-ever White Claw collaborative merch collection, the special summer drop also includes a limited-edition hoodie and T-shirt featuring Teddy's latest signature look. The collection is the latest moment in Teddy's year-long partnership with White Claw, announced earlier this spring, that brings the brand's Grab Life By The Claw platform to life through music, friendship, and in-person connection. It's inspired by original research from White Claw in The Social Refresh Report, which found 68% of people said they would give up social media for more meaningful social connections1. In the heat of the summer, The Floatmate helps friends unplug, cool off, and make the most of the season over a Couple of Claws.

The Floatmate: White Claw x Teddy Swims Limited-Edition Floatie: This custom bear-shaped pool floatie is inspired by Teddy's bold, punk-rock aesthetic, bringing attitude, fun, and Teddy's unmistakable energy to beach days and lake hangs. It's the essential summer accessory, available for $85. Includes: Built-in center cooler and can holders to keep your Claws ice-cold and within reach Electric pump for quick inflation Waterproof Bluetooth speaker (perfect for listening to Teddy's top hits)

White Claw x Teddy Swims Limited-Edition Floatie: This custom bear-shaped pool floatie is inspired by Teddy's bold, punk-rock aesthetic, bringing attitude, fun, and Teddy's unmistakable energy to beach days and lake hangs. It's the essential summer accessory, available for $85. Includes: White Claw x Teddy Swims Summer '26 Hoodie: Made from luxurious 14oz fleece with a kangaroo front pocket for storage, the limited-edition hoodie is your go-to layer, perfect for cooler nights spent with friends, a Teddy Swims soundtrack, and moments you'll be talking about forever. Available for $65.

Made from luxurious 14oz fleece with a kangaroo front pocket for storage, the limited-edition hoodie is your go-to layer, perfect for cooler nights spent with friends, a Teddy Swims soundtrack, and moments you'll be talking about forever. Available for $65. White Claw x Teddy Swims Summer '26 Tee: This limited-edition T-shirt features a regular fit and is made from 100% combed cotton. Built for beach hangs, backyard get-togethers, and nights that become the stories you tell with friends long after. Available for $45.

"The perfect summer day for me includes my best buds, an ice-cold White Claw, the sun, a body of water to float around in, and talk and play all day together! That's exactly why we made the Floatmate just when you think the perfect day can't be any more perfecter!" said Teddy Swims. "We stay on the move, and it's important to always take moments together to slow down and celebrate even the tiniest wins. Rule 1 is keep it fun! It's easy to forget that sometimes. Make that intentional time to connect and love on your people this summer! You deserve it! We all do!"

"Grab Life By The Claw is about making time for the people and the connections that make life feel better. We partnered with Teddy to create more exciting ways to connect," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at White Claw. "Hanging with friends is synonymous with summer, and this capsule collection brings that essence to life. Music and friendship are central to our brand, and ultimately, our goal is to encourage people to create memorable moments all summer long over a couple of Claws."

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