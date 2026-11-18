Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Dropped a New Halo 25th Anniversary Collection

Xbox is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their iconic franchise game Halo with a new set of merch including clothing, pins, and more.

Article Summary Xbox released a new Halo 25th Anniversary collection with a tee, mug, and enamel pin now live on the official shop.

The first Halo 25th Anniversary merch drop is limited-time, with more Halo items planned in the weeks before Halo Fest.

Halo Fest takes place in Seattle from December 11-13, with Xbox using the event to continue the 25th anniversary push.

Xbox also highlights other Halo merch in the store, including a Ready for Battle hoodie, mouse pad, and Cortana necklace.

Xbox has created some new merch items to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Halo, and you can pick up a few new items from their official shop. Working with DPI Merch, the company has released a few new items for a limited time, including an all-new T-shirt design, an enamel pin, and a coffee mug, all of which feature the 25th Anniversary logo. But this is just the start of the line, as they will be revealing additional items over the next few weeks leading up to Halo Fest, which is set to take place in Seattle, Washington, from December 11-13. You can read more about them below as they are all available in the shop at the moment.

Celebrate The 25th Anniversary of Halo With a New Special Collection

Launching alongside the first XBOX in 2001, Halo: Combat Evolved spawned a multi-million-selling franchise with six mainline entries and spinoffs whose impact continues to resonate to this day. This includes 2026's Halo: Campaign Evolved, the remake of the iconic original campaign, whose Collector's Edition sold out within hours on the XBOX Game Studios Shop. Celebrate the franchise with these items:

Halo 25th Anniversary Tee: Soar through intergalactic planets with a commemorative tee featuring metallic foil screen print.

Soar through intergalactic planets with a commemorative tee featuring metallic foil screen print. Halo 25th Anniversary Mug: Fuel up for a day of overcoming the Banished with the 25th anniversary mug, with Master Chief front and center

Fuel up for a day of overcoming the Banished with the 25th anniversary mug, with Master Chief front and center Halo 25th Anniversary Pin: Add the 25th anniversary pin to any pinboard, jacket, or armor with a metal design built to withstand any battle

Keep the 25th anniversary going with other Halo items available on the Official XBOX Game Studios Shop. Suit up in the Ready for Battle Hoodie, upgrade any PC setup with the Fully Armed Oversized Mouse Pad, or bring Cortana anywhere while wearing the Halo x King Ice – Cortana Chip Necklace.

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