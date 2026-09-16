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Yamaha Releases The New B200A Compact Soundbar

Yamaha released a brand-new soundbar this week with the B200A model, giving people a new compact version to work in smaller spaces.

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Article Summary

  • Yamaha unveils the B200A compact soundbar, built for bedrooms, apartments, home offices, and gaming setups.
  • Dolby Atmos, a built-in subwoofer, and Bass Extension mode deliver immersive Yamaha sound in smaller spaces.
  • Yamaha B200A adds Clear Voice tech plus Movie, Standard, Stereo, and Game modes for tailored listening.
  • HDMI eARC/ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and wall-mount support make the Yamaha B200A easy to fit anywhere.

Yamaha has released a brand-new soundbar this week for those who want high-grade audio in a smaller space with the new B200A compact model. The design of this one was meant for spaces where people want great audio but don't have room for a bigger setup, such as bedrooms, apartments, home offices, and more. A quick way to fill the room with audio utilizing Dolby Atmos, creating a localized audio field with a built-in subwoofer and Bass Extension. We have more info below, as it's currently up for pre-order at $250 and is set to be released in November.

Yamaha B200A Soundbar
Credit: Yamaha

Yamaha B200A Compact Soundbar

Ideal for bedrooms, apartments, home offices and gaming spaces, the B200A enhances everyday entertainment with room-filling audio. Dolby Atmos places listeners inside an audio field, creating a richer and more immersive listening experience, while the built-in subwoofer and Bass Extension mode add impactful low-frequency performance. This sound bar also features Clear Voice technology for enhanced dialogue clarity and four optimized sound modes: Movie, Standard, Stereo and Game, so users can set the stage for a personalized listening experience.

Building on the success of the popular SR-C20A, the B200A marks the next evolution in the Yamaha compact sound bar lineup. The B200A sound bar supports HDMI eARC/ARC, optical, 3.5 mm AUX and Bluetooth wireless streaming, making it easy to connect to a wide range of devices. Its versatile design fits neatly beneath a television or monitor, on a media console or desk, or can be wall-mounted using the built-in keyholes, making it an ideal solution for space-conscious environments.

  • Dolby Atmos for 3D immersive sound
  • Built-in subwoofer with Bass Extension mode
  • Dialogue clarity with Clear Voice technology
  • Convenient streaming with Bluetooth
  • Simple setup with HDMI eARC, optical, or AUX connections
  • Variety of optimized sound profile options
  • Space-saving audio for bedrooms, offices, and gaming setups

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Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.
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