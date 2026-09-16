Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Soundbar, Yamaha
Yamaha Releases The New B200A Compact Soundbar
Yamaha released a brand-new soundbar this week with the B200A model, giving people a new compact version to work in smaller spaces.
Article Summary
- Yamaha unveils the B200A compact soundbar, built for bedrooms, apartments, home offices, and gaming setups.
- Dolby Atmos, a built-in subwoofer, and Bass Extension mode deliver immersive Yamaha sound in smaller spaces.
- Yamaha B200A adds Clear Voice tech plus Movie, Standard, Stereo, and Game modes for tailored listening.
- HDMI eARC/ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and wall-mount support make the Yamaha B200A easy to fit anywhere.
Yamaha has released a brand-new soundbar this week for those who want high-grade audio in a smaller space with the new B200A compact model. The design of this one was meant for spaces where people want great audio but don't have room for a bigger setup, such as bedrooms, apartments, home offices, and more. A quick way to fill the room with audio utilizing Dolby Atmos, creating a localized audio field with a built-in subwoofer and Bass Extension. We have more info below, as it's currently up for pre-order at $250 and is set to be released in November.
Yamaha B200A Compact Soundbar
Ideal for bedrooms, apartments, home offices and gaming spaces, the B200A enhances everyday entertainment with room-filling audio. Dolby Atmos places listeners inside an audio field, creating a richer and more immersive listening experience, while the built-in subwoofer and Bass Extension mode add impactful low-frequency performance. This sound bar also features Clear Voice technology for enhanced dialogue clarity and four optimized sound modes: Movie, Standard, Stereo and Game, so users can set the stage for a personalized listening experience.
Building on the success of the popular SR-C20A, the B200A marks the next evolution in the Yamaha compact sound bar lineup. The B200A sound bar supports HDMI eARC/ARC, optical, 3.5 mm AUX and Bluetooth wireless streaming, making it easy to connect to a wide range of devices. Its versatile design fits neatly beneath a television or monitor, on a media console or desk, or can be wall-mounted using the built-in keyholes, making it an ideal solution for space-conscious environments.
- Dolby Atmos for 3D immersive sound
- Built-in subwoofer with Bass Extension mode
- Dialogue clarity with Clear Voice technology
- Convenient streaming with Bluetooth
- Simple setup with HDMI eARC, optical, or AUX connections
- Variety of optimized sound profile options
- Space-saving audio for bedrooms, offices, and gaming setups