Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: R200A, Yamaha

Yamaha Reveals New Hi-Fi Stereo Receiver: The R200A

Yamaha revealed a brand-new two-channel stereo receiver, the R200A, which will arrive in November.

Article Summary Yamaha unveils the R200A Hi-Fi stereo receiver, arriving in November for $300 as an easy upgrade for new audiophiles.

Yamaha R200A delivers 100W per channel, A/B speaker selection, upgraded terminals, and a chassis built to reduce vibration.

Bluetooth Multipoint, a dedicated phono input, and AM/FM tuner with 40 presets make the Yamaha R200A highly versatile.

Available in black or silver, the Yamaha R200A replaces the R-S202 and adds a dedicated subwoofer output for flexible setups.

Yamaha dropped a brand-new audio receiver this week, showing off the R200A model. This is a two-channel stereo receiver focused on Hi-Fi performance for newer audiophiles who want quality without complication, featuring an all-new design and performance enhancements. Including Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, a direct phono input, and a dedicated subwoofer output. We have the finer details below as the receiver will be released in November for $300.

Upgrade Your Audio On The Fly With The Yamaha R200A Receiver

Delivering 100 watts per channel, the R200A powers up to two pairs of speakers with flexible A/B speaker selection. Upgraded binding-post speaker terminals provide a more secure, reliable connection, while the new center beam chassis design suppresses vibration-induced interference to preserve signal integrity and create a more immersive listening experience. The R200A also incorporates enhanced grounding circuitry, meticulously selected components and a newly designed heat sink. Together, these enhancements reveal the dynamic nuances and spaciousness of every note, allowing users to hear every detail in every listening moment while offering long-term reliability and performance.

Support for both classic and modern audio sources makes the R200A an exceptionally versatile stereo receiver for today's music listener. A dedicated phono input for turntable connectivity enables listeners to enjoy the warmth, detail and fidelity of vinyl records. Bluetooth Multipoint enables users to switch between two devices with ease for a seamless music listening experience. Additionally, a built-in AM/FM tuner with 40 programmable presets allows users to easily set, save and listen to their favorite stations.

Crafted for exceptional sound and style, the R200A is offered in black and silver finishes to blend seamlessly into any listening space or serve as a centerpiece. The R200A replaces the popular R-S202 and is the best stereo receiver for newcomers beginning their Hi-Fi journey while delivering the sound quality and performance expected by experienced audio enthusiasts.

2-ch Hi-Fi stereo receiver with subwoofer output

Engineered with Hi-Fi circuitry for clear, dynamic and spacious sound

Integrated powerful 100W x 2 channel (8 ohm) amplifier

Wireless music streaming from multiple devices with Bluetooth Multipoint

Dedicated phono (vinyl turntable) input

AM/FM tuner with 40 presets

Secure binding post speaker terminals

Flexible setup with A/B speaker selection for two pairs of speakers

Sleek sophisticated design with refined craftsmanship

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