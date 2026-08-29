Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: audio, Yamaha

Yamaha Unveils Two New Compact Hi-Fi Audio Products

Yamaha unveiled the WXA-70A Compact Streaming Amplifier and WXC-70A Compact Streamer (Preamplifier) for their audio lineup.

Article Summary Yamaha unveils the WXA-70A amplifier and WXC-70A streamer, two compact Hi-Fi components built for modern listening.

Both Yamaha models support AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect and Roon Ready.

HDMI eARC, MusicCast multi-room audio and YPAO room calibration give Yamaha systems easy setup and richer sound.

The Yamaha WXA-70A is priced at $1,300, while the WXC-70A arrives at $1,000 with smart home integration features.

Yamaha decided to show off two new items this week, adding them to their Hi-Fi lineup, as we got two compact streaming audio products. The two items in question look similar but operate differently, as they unveiled the WXA-70A Compact Streaming Amplifier and WXC-70A Compact Streamer (Preamplifier). Both of which come with Hi-Fi components that mix audio performance with key components for easier listening. Including advanced streaming technologies, modern TV connectivity, and integration-friendly features. We have the details on both below, as the WXA-70A is going for $1,300, while the WXC-70A is selling for $1,000.

Yamaha Drops The WXA-70A and WXC-70A Streaming Audio

The WXA-70A transforms passive speakers into a complete modern Hi-Fi system, making it ideal for standalone stereo listening or extending a Yamaha AVENTAGE home theater system to additional rooms. The WXC-70A adds modern streaming and connectivity capabilities to existing audio systems, pairing naturally with the Yamaha A-S Series integrated amplifiers while preserving their distinctive character and performance.

Hi-Fi Heritage, Audiophile Performance: Drawing on decades of Yamaha Hi-Fi expertise, the WXA-70A and WXC-70A combine premium build quality, elegant Hi-Fi aesthetics and faithful audio reproduction in remarkably compact components. At the heart of both models is an audiophile-grade ESS SABRE DAC paired with advanced Yamaha audio technologies to reveal greater detail, dynamics and emotion in every recording.

Drawing on decades of Yamaha Hi-Fi expertise, the WXA-70A and WXC-70A combine premium build quality, elegant Hi-Fi aesthetics and faithful audio reproduction in remarkably compact components. At the heart of both models is an audiophile-grade ESS SABRE DAC paired with advanced Yamaha audio technologies to reveal greater detail, dynamics and emotion in every recording. Stream it All, Your Way: With support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect and Roon Ready, listeners can easily access music and audio content through the apps and services they already use. High-resolution audio playback support ensures the quality of the original recording is maintained throughout the listening experience.

With support for AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect and Roon Ready, listeners can easily access music and audio content through the apps and services they already use. High-resolution audio playback support ensures the quality of the original recording is maintained throughout the listening experience. One App, Your Music Everywhere: Built-in MusicCast technology allows users to control playback, select sources and manage compatible Yamaha products throughout the home from a single app. Stream different content in different rooms or group devices together to enjoy synchronized audio throughout the house.

Superior TV Sound, Made Simple: Both models feature HDMI eARC connectivity for simple one-cable integration with compatible televisions, while enabling power and volume control through the TV remote. Whether in a living room, media room or bedroom, the WXA-70A and WXC-70A dramatically improve the TV listening experience without added complexity. Additional analog and digital inputs also accommodate components such as a CD player, a turntable (with compatible phono preamplifier) or other audio devices.

Both models feature HDMI eARC connectivity for simple one-cable integration with compatible televisions, while enabling power and volume control through the TV remote. Whether in a living room, media room or bedroom, the WXA-70A and WXC-70A dramatically improve the TV listening experience without added complexity. Additional analog and digital inputs also accommodate components such as a CD player, a turntable (with compatible phono preamplifier) or other audio devices. Optimized for Every Listening Space: Included with both models is a Yamaha YPAO calibration microphone for automatic room optimization. After analyzing room acoustics and speaker characteristics, YPAO adjusts playback parameters to help achieve more balanced and accurate sound. YPAO R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) further enhances imaging and clarity by compensating for early sound reflections, helping listeners enjoy a more natural and immersive musical presentation.

Included with both models is a Yamaha YPAO calibration microphone for automatic room optimization. After analyzing room acoustics and speaker characteristics, YPAO adjusts playback parameters to help achieve more balanced and accurate sound. YPAO R.S.C. (Reflected Sound Control) further enhances imaging and clarity by compensating for early sound reflections, helping listeners enjoy a more natural and immersive musical presentation. Flexible Integration for Modern Homes: Designed for both enthusiasts and professional installations, the WXA-70A and WXC-70A feature Control4 compatibility, web-based setup, IR input, 12V trigger support and flexible connectivity options for seamless integration into modern smart home environments.

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