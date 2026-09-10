Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Yoto
Yoto Launches New Screen-Free Kids Audio Players
Yoto has launched new screen-free audio players for kids: the fourth-generation Yoto Player ($149.99) and the Yoto Mini ($109.99), with green-button playback, nightlight, and Bluetooth.
Article Summary
- Yoto launches the fourth-gen Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, giving kids screen-free audio players built for calmer daily routines.
- The new Yoto Player adds a Green Button, automated routines, 64GB storage, faster downloads, and improved connectivity.
- Yoto Mini is designed for travel and play with a rugged, water- and dust-resistant build plus easy access to favorites.
- Both new Yoto players support wired and Bluetooth headphones, kid-friendly controls, and over 1,000 hours of audio.
Yoto has decided to create a pair of audio players for kids, specifically by removing the screens to offer a different kind of experience. The company has launched the new fourth-generation Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, both of which are designed to be screen-free and support a friendlier, healthier everyday life, aimed at reducing the effects tablets and phones have on kids and helping create a calmer environment. We have the finer details on both players below, as they're available on their website.
The Yoto Player ($149.99)
The heart of family homes, with rich, immersive audio, a simple pixel display, and friendly controls that put kids in control and make routines smoother. The next generation brings:
- New Green Button: Lets kids twist-and-play their most loved audio (up to 20 favorite podcasts, stories, songs) directly from the player without needing a Yoto Card or to borrow a parent's phone.
- Enhanced Routines: Yoto can now keep pace with your family's day, making mornings, bedtime, and other transitions smoother. Set up routines once, and will automatically shift content, night-light colors, and clock cues as the day unfolds.
- Updated Hardware: Features a new design that's easy for little hands, faster downloads, over 1,000 hours of storage (64GB), and better-than-ever connectivity.
- Plus an enhanced nightlight panel, and wired and Bluetooth headphone support.
The Yoto Mini ($109.99)
This is an adventure-ready companion, perfect for the playground or a road trip, featuring:
- Adventure-readiness: Rugged, water and dust-resistant yet still easy for little hands to carry around independently.
- Built for life in motion, Mini is compact enough for little hands and tough enough for the rough-and-tumble of childhood. It can handle playground grass, sofa launches and rainy-day chaos without missing a beat.
- Green Button: Easy access to favorite stories, music, and podcasts without carrying cards.
- On-the-go features: Room for over 1,000 hours of audio, wired or Bluetooth headphone compatibility, and kid-friendly volume controls.