Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Yoto

Yoto Launches New Screen-Free Kids Audio Players

Yoto has launched new screen-free audio players for kids: the fourth-generation Yoto Player ($149.99) and the Yoto Mini ($109.99), with green-button playback, nightlight, and Bluetooth.

Article Summary Yoto launches the fourth-gen Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, giving kids screen-free audio players built for calmer daily routines.

The new Yoto Player adds a Green Button, automated routines, 64GB storage, faster downloads, and improved connectivity.

Yoto Mini is designed for travel and play with a rugged, water- and dust-resistant build plus easy access to favorites.

Both new Yoto players support wired and Bluetooth headphones, kid-friendly controls, and over 1,000 hours of audio.

Yoto has decided to create a pair of audio players for kids, specifically by removing the screens to offer a different kind of experience. The company has launched the new fourth-generation Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, both of which are designed to be screen-free and support a friendlier, healthier everyday life, aimed at reducing the effects tablets and phones have on kids and helping create a calmer environment. We have the finer details on both players below, as they're available on their website.

The Yoto Player ($149.99)

The heart of family homes, with rich, immersive audio, a simple pixel display, and friendly controls that put kids in control and make routines smoother. The next generation brings:

New Green Button: Lets kids twist-and-play their most loved audio (up to 20 favorite podcasts, stories, songs) directly from the player without needing a Yoto Card or to borrow a parent's phone.

Lets kids twist-and-play their most loved audio (up to 20 favorite podcasts, stories, songs) directly from the player without needing a Yoto Card or to borrow a parent's phone. Enhanced Routines: Yoto can now keep pace with your family's day, making mornings, bedtime, and other transitions smoother. Set up routines once, and will automatically shift content, night-light colors, and clock cues as the day unfolds.

Yoto can now keep pace with your family's day, making mornings, bedtime, and other transitions smoother. Set up routines once, and will automatically shift content, night-light colors, and clock cues as the day unfolds. Updated Hardware: Features a new design that's easy for little hands, faster downloads, over 1,000 hours of storage (64GB), and better-than-ever connectivity.

Features a new design that's easy for little hands, faster downloads, over 1,000 hours of storage (64GB), and better-than-ever connectivity. Plus an enhanced nightlight panel, and wired and Bluetooth headphone support.

The Yoto Mini ($109.99)

This is an adventure-ready companion, perfect for the playground or a road trip, featuring:

Adventure-readiness: Rugged, water and dust-resistant yet still easy for little hands to carry around independently. Built for life in motion, Mini is compact enough for little hands and tough enough for the rough-and-tumble of childhood. It can handle playground grass, sofa launches and rainy-day chaos without missing a beat.

Rugged, water and dust-resistant yet still easy for little hands to carry around independently. Green Button: Easy access to favorite stories, music, and podcasts without carrying cards.

Easy access to favorite stories, music, and podcasts without carrying cards. On-the-go features: Room for over 1,000 hours of audio, wired or Bluetooth headphone compatibility, and kid-friendly volume controls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!