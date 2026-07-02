Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mug Root Beer, Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy Drops MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler Music Video

Yung Gravy dropped a new music video for MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler, celebrating the limited-edition flavor with throwback vibes.

Article Summary Yung Gravy teams with MUG Root Beer for a new music video hyping the limited-edition Floats Vanilla Howler.

The spot channels retro pool party ads and spoofs Ice Ice Baby, with MUG mascot Dog bringing the throwback bite.

MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler delivers bold root beer float flavor in a can, available in Regular and Zero Sugar.

Fans can grab a $16 MUG Root Beer bundle on TikTok Shop with a 12-pack, floatie, and beach ball while supplies last.

PepsiCo has teamed up with rapper Yung Gravy for a new music video to celebrate the release of MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler with some throwback vibes. Channeling the old commercials where someone would drop in at a pool party and spice things up, along with a parody of "Ice Ice Baby," he comes around with the brand's mascot dog to put a little bite into the hangout. Enjoy the music video and info below about the team-up as the new flavor is out now.

Young Gravy Gets His MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler On

Yung Gravy and MUG mascot Dog channel big '90s energy for the parody twist on the hit "Ice Ice Baby." Called to fetch floats, the duo delivers with MUG Floats Vanilla Howler and kicks off the party with the bold, creamy flavor of a root beer float in a can. With floats and floaties in tow, Gravy and Dog make sure everyone gets their paws on these ultimate poolside companions.

Fans can unleash their own float-inspired party all summer long with the limited-edition MUG Root Beer Floats Vanilla Howler poolside float bundle featuring a "Float Float Baby" inner tube floatie, inflatable beach ball with the face of MUG mascot Dog, and a 12-pack of MUG Floats Vanilla Howler in their choice of Regular or Zero Sugar. The bundle retails for $16 and is available exclusively through the @mugrootbeer TikTok Shop while supplies last.

"For MUG's first-ever limited-edition flavor, we knew we had to have some fun with it," said Michael Smith, VP of Marketing, MUG Root Beer. "MUG Floats Vanilla Howler takes the classic root beer float and makes it bigger, bolder, and a little more unexpected — and Yung Gravy was the perfect partner to help us turn that same energy into a one-of-a-kind summer anthem."

"It was a great honor linking with MUG and remixing the iconic 'Ice Ice Baby,'" said Yung Gravy. "I say the freshest way to celebrate the release of the new Mug Floats Vanilla Howler is to put a Gravy-spin on a 90's classic just in time to 'Float Float Baby' with the whole fam, all summer long."

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