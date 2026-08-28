Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture, Remedy Entertainment | Tagged: Control Resonant, ZA/UM Atelier

ZA/UM Atelier Unveiled a New Control Resonant Clothing Line

ZA/UM Atelier debuted a new line of clothing this week tied to Control Resonant, making you feel as if you're part of the game.

Article Summary ZA/UM Atelier and Remedy Entertainment launched a Control Resonant clothing line inspired by the Federal Bureau of Control.

The Control Resonant collection features five pieces, including an FBC uniform, field jacket, sweatshirt, hat, and fleece.

Each item blends Control Resonant lore with wearable fashion, referencing Dylan Faden, Hiss corruption, Mold, and AWEs.

The new Control Resonant apparel line brings the game’s eerie FBC style into everyday wear with a collectible twist.

ZA/UM Atelier has teamed up with Remedy Entertainment to present a new line of clothing inspired by the upcoming game Control Resonant. As you can see from the images here, they have created five new items that all hark back to the title, with their own take on the FBC's fashion sense. Honestly, we wouldn't mind owning that jacket. We have more details and images below, and you can find more info about the lineup on their website.

Become Part Of The Chaos With The Control Resonant ZA/UM Atelier Line

Surplus FBC Uniform

Strange replicas of the uniform Dylan Faden donned during the Manhattan AWE have been appearing around the city. When a duplicate is worn, people report experiencing a great sense of personal heroism. Is it possible the havoc of the Altered World Event has caused the uniform itself to become Altered?

Carbon-coated Field Jacket

An essential piece of gear for any operative. There is a 93% chance of feeling extremely prepared when wearing your official FBC Field Jacket. Your jacket might not offer much protection while tackling an AWE, investigating a Threshold, or dealing with an Altered Item gone amok, but you'll certainly look cool doing it.

P6 Sweatshirt

While Dylan Faden's clothing was regularly switched out for cleaning during his coma, it seems that long-term proximity to an individual with a prior Hiss infection has caused the clothing itself to undergo some version of Hiss possession. Washing on an intensive cleaning cycle may remove stains, but does not appear to affect the Hiss.

Cold Weather Hat

Rangers have been reporting issues with Mold-infested gear since the outbreak in Manhattan. However, we have also received reports claiming the Mold provides excellent insulation and comfort. Such statements remain unverified, and we lack willing test participants due to the Mold's tendency to colonize its hosts.

Mold Fleece

It is currently unclear how the Mold Fleece can be worn without infecting its wearer with the Mold. Perhaps the lining serves as protection, or perhaps the fleece's shape holds some significance. In the latter case, this could prove to be a viable method of Mold containment. An intriguing avenue for further study.

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