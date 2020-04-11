April 24th WWE Smackdown's Triple H Tribute Will Be All About The Game

WWE has revealed that the April 24th edition of Smackdown on Fox, two weeks from now, will celebrate twenty-five years of Triple H's career. The celebration serves a dual purpose, both honoring one of WWE's greatest performers and also giving the company an excuse to play clips of old segments and matches to fill time in-between matches filmed at the WWE Performance Center during the quarantine. The company posted a teaser for the big night on social media.

The Legacy of Triple H

Triple H has been a fixture of WWE for twenty-five years, which is about as long as one of those promos he used to cut at the beginning of Monday Night Raw during his reign of terror. "I am-ah the Game-ah." But unlike his opponents during that era, Triple H's legacy hasn't been buried. The Cerebral Assassin has risen to the ranks of a high-ranking executive, running WWE's NXT brand. He's also set to inherit the company along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, once Vince McMahon finally kicks the bucket in another hundred years or so.

From humble beginnings as the scapegoat of The Clique, forced to take the punishment for the Curtain Call, to one of the most powerful people in the wrestling world who takes photos with the President in the Oval Office. Of course, that same President is a WWE Hall-of-Famer himself. Hopefully, during the show, we'll see memorable moments like the time Triple H drugged his future wife and married her in a Vegas drive-thru or the Katie Vick Incident. We're excited to see what WWE comes up with.

WWE is Filming the Next Month of Shows in Florida Next Week

WWE is set to begin filming episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT at the performance center next week. Word is the company has taken over an entire hotel to house its performers and support staff. It sounds like a good idea until you consider episodes like the Plane Ride From Hell, an incident that occurred on a plane ride home after a European tour and UK PPV, Insurrection.

On that plane ride, Minnesota wrestling legends Mr. Perfect and Brock Lesnar engaged in an amateur wrestling match that nearly knocked open the door to the airplane, but that was just the warmup. As the epic story goes, Ric Flair was parading around the plane with nothing on but his robe, flashing flight attendants, Scott Hall was passed out drunk, Goldust sang a drunken serenade to his ex-wife Terri Runnels over the plane's loudspeaker, and X-Pac cut off Michael P.S. Hayes' mullet. Mr. Perfect, Hall, and Goldust were all fired from WWE shortly after the incident.

Hopefully, having a bunch of wrestlers confined to a single hotel for as long as it takes to film at least three weeks' worth of shows doesn't result in similar craziness. The wrestlers of the current generation are of a different breed, more likely to play video games than binge-drink and rampage. Then again, this is a celebration of a relic of that bygone era, Triple H, so who knows?