Hulk Hogan Thinks Maybe Coronavirus Is a Punishment from God, Brother

In an effort to prove that, no, destroying your career while being recorded on a racist rant while having sex with the wife of a Florida radio shock jock to fulfill his cuckold fantasy is not, in fact, as low as you can go, disgraced WWE Hall-of-Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram Tuesday to suggest that the coronavirus pandemic is a punishment from God for society not being pious enough. In a post with over 58,000 likes as of press time, the Hulkster compared the global outbreak of COVID-19, which has resulted in thousands of deaths, to the plagues of Egypt. Hogan blamed people worshiping musicians and athletes for God's vengeance.

"Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship," Hogan wrote in the post. "God said, 'you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church.'"

Hogan went on to speak on behalf of the lord, adding, "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Let me tell ya something, Mean Gene! Whatchya gonna do when Jesusmania runs wild on you, brother!

In perhaps the most baffling part of Hogan's post, the man who spent decades telling children to "eat their vitamins" came out against vaccines. Instead, Hogan suggests that Jesus is all people need to be free of the virus. "Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus."

Hogan was fired by WWE in 2015 after his comments from the sex tape leaked as part of a trial against the website Gawker funded by conservative PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel. However, after several non-apologies issued to groups such as, for some reason, the Boys and Girls Club of America, Hogan was reinstated by WWE last year. The things Hogan apologized for included being in the wrong place at the wrong time, "a few misspoken words," and being too "jacked."

