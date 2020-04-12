Reverse-Flash Has Been Named DC Comics' Ultimate DC Villain

DC Comics has named the Ultimate DC Villain, and it's not Lex Luthor, the Joker, or Darkseid. According to the results of a bracket-style tournament held by DC Universe, Reverse-Flash is the greatest DC villain of all. The Meta Madhouse: Tournament of Terror kicked off at C2E2 in February, back when people were still allowed to leave the house. There, DC fans were divided into four groups: the Joker Maniacs, the Darkseid Invaders, the Lex Luthor Masterminds, and the Cheetah Beasts. The teams then fought for six weeks to determine the top villain, with Reverse-Flash coming out on top. A press release from DC provides more details.

To twist things up, DC UNIVERSE activated an all-new feature, the "Lazarus Pit Save," a pit maneuver allowing these villains to reverse the results of any single match-up they lose in the first four rounds of competition. Secretly awarded by DC's talent, Brian Michael Bendis (SUPERMAN) selected Talia, Phil Jimenez (WONDER WOMAN) saved Zebra-Man, Echo Kellum (CW's "Arrow") chose Harley Quinn, and Phil Morris (DOOM PATROL) resurrected Black Adam. The tournament ultimately came down to four DC Villains – Reverse-Flash from The Joker Maniacs, Black Adam from Darkseid Invaders, Brainiac from Lex Luthor Masterminds and Gorilla Grodd from The Cheetah Beasts – who competed to win the title of "Ultimate DC Villain." These villains brought their best skills and tactics to the championship round, but only one was allowed to go home undefeated.

Really? Reverse-Flash?

The win for Reverse-Flash comes as a shock considering literally calling a superhero's arch-nemesis "Reverse-Superhero-Name" is one of the dumbest ideas in all of comics, right behind The Batman Who Laughs. Nevertheless, Reverse-Flash is the winner, and we're just going to have to live with it. We haven't seen a victory this disappointing since Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries. That the tournament was called "The Tournament of Terror" is an irony that is not lost on us. Check out DC's victory speech and a video below.

As DC Daily has revealed, the "Ultimate DC Villain" is The Joker Maniacs Reverse-Flash, also known as Professor Zoom. The wicked speedster was created by John Broome (THE FLASH, GREEN LANTERN) and Carmine Infantino (THE FLASH) and made his first appearance in THE FLASH #139 (1963). To find out more about The Flash's evil opposite, visit DCUniverse.com to read up on Reverse-Flash in his first comic debut and in THE FLASH (1987) #74-79, FLASHPOINT: REVERSE-FLASH #1 (2011), THE FLASH #23.2 (2013), THE FLASH: REBIRTH (2009) #1-6 and more.