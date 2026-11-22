Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade

100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview: New Balloons & Floats!

From Bluey to Sonic the Hedgehog, here's a sneak peek at the new balloons and floats on tap for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade hits its 100th anniversary on November 26, airing at 8:30 a.m. across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC and Peacock’s Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs the night before, hosted by Jack McBrayer.

New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons include Bluey, Sonic the Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool and Woodstock, and Mickey.

New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats include Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut Power Plant, Road Trip to Parade!, and more.

It's not like every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't a special occasion. But this Thursday, November 26th, the iconic annual holiday tradition will be hitting a major milestone: its 100th anniversary. The night before the festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, NBC and Peacock will host the hour-long special Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer and featuring interviews with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers, actress and singer Mckenna Grace, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. You're also going to be treated to a better look at the new and returning balloons and floats – but if you can't wait that long, we have sneak peek image galleries and preview videos spotlighting some of the new faces making the scene for the 100th edition of the parade.

Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:

Bluey by BBC

Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination

Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.

Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.

The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.

Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:

Dashing All the Way by DoorDash

Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's

Hogwarts Holiday by HBO

Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's

Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters

Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow

Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's

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