Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade hits its 100th anniversary on November 26, airing at 8:30 a.m. across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.
NBC and Peacock’s Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs the night before, hosted by Jack McBrayer.
New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons include Bluey, Sonic the Hedgehog, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool and Woodstock, and Mickey.
New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats include Hogwarts Holiday, Mr. Peanut Power Plant, Road Trip to Parade!, and more.
It's not like every Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't a special occasion. But this Thursday, November 26th, the iconic annual holiday tradition will be hitting a major milestone: its 100th anniversary. The night before the festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, NBC and Peacock will host the hour-long special Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, hosted by Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Jack McBrayer and featuring interviews with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performers, actress and singer Mckenna Grace, and Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom, Jr. You're also going to be treated to a better look at the new and returning balloons and floats – but if you can't wait that long, we have sneak peek image galleries and preview videos spotlighting some of the new faces making the scene for the 100th edition of the parade.
Macy's Balloonfest highlighted seven of the new featured character balloons, including five new giant balloons:
Bluey by BBC
Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination
Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC.
Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide
Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney.
The lineup also included two new mid-sized balloons with Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Bluey by BBC is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, INC. is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Billie Brightpaw by Macy's is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: General view of the balloons during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 07: Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation is seen during 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
Macy's Parade Studio includes seven new floating wonders and one ballonicle set to debut:
Dashing All the Way by DoorDash
Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive balloonicle by Levi's
Hogwarts Holiday by HBO
Macy's Parade All Stars by Macy's
Mr. Peanut Power Plant by Planters
Purina Salute to Service Dogs by Purina Dog Chow
Road Trip to Parade! by GEICO
Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes by Macy's
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Dashing All The Way by DoorDash is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Macy's Parade All-Stars float is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Mr. Peanut's Power Plant by PLANTERS® Brand is seen as Macy's debuts new floats for the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Parade Studio on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Hogwarts Holiday by HBO on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes float on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)
MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Road Trip to Parade by GEICO! on November 17, 2026 in Moonachie, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)