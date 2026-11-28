Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, the rocky horror show

100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: "Rocky Horror" Makes MAGA Mad

It seems some Trump/MAGA folks weren't too happy with Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Article Summary Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade squeezed nine Broadway shows into a 10-minute medley for its 100th outing.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show drew the loudest backlash, with MAGA-leaning viewers calling it too much for kids.

The NBC performance spotlighted Rocky Horror’s sexuality and stage legacy, making the outrage feel especially performative.

Social media lit up over Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, with critics fuming while others praised the Tim Curry tribute vibes.

When the folks behind the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade made the decision to take this year's nine Broadway shows and showcase them in one 10-minute medley, the decision wasn't exactly widely praised – with many believing that it was taking away from Broadway's overall parade presence. But the show must go on – and that's exactly what it did on Saturday. The casts from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Disney's Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon!, and Wicked came together for a musical journey through some of Broadway's best, while paying tribute to the generations of performers and theater lovers who have made Broadway an unforgettable part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade experience. Except, it seems that some folks who tend to lean a bit more Trump/MAGA/right-wingy are taking serious issue with how Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show represented itself during the iconic holiday event.

For those of you who don't know, "The Ricky Horror Show" is essentially The Rocky Horror Picture Show, just live. We're not going to get into the timeline about which came first or things like that. All you need to know is that "Rocky Horror" has a live-theater and film history that has evolved it from cult classic to cinematic musical masterpiece (and Shock Treatment rocks, too). We're talking about a songbook that includes "Sweet Transvestite" and "Touch-A-Touch-A-Touch-A-Touch Me"; we're not talking about a musical that doesn't wear its passion and sexuality on its sleeve (while having a lot to say about society's prudishness). And yet, we're seeing a lot of fake outrage and pearl-clutching from the same folks who believe that NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani postponed the milestone event as some kind of anti-American power-grab move.

"What the hell NBC. The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children's program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?" was one response from a concerned citizen on social media. "And now you've got men who look naked doing Rocky Horror. Sick" and "C'mon @Macys. 5 seconds of The Music Man to get my kids all looking at the screen and then you show them the Rocky Horror Picture Show leading the parade? Pervs" were two more responses. Here's a clip from the performance:

Watching Rocky Horror in the Macy's Parade feels like a love letter to Tim Curry. #MacysParade https://t.co/lyEf1aCUrK — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) November 28, 2026

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