Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: 12 12 12

12 12 12: Apple TV Previews Mackie & Dornan-Starring Heist Drama

Check out the teaser for Apple TV's heist drama 12 12 12, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, and premiering on Friday, November 13th.

Article Summary Apple TV unveiled a first teaser for 12 12 12, the new heist drama starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

12 12 12 premieres Friday, November 13, with two episodes launching first and new chapters dropping weekly.

The series tracks a Zurich bank vault robbery across three timelines: 12 months, 12 hours, and 12 days.

Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent chasing Jamie Dornan’s criminal in a tense cat-and-mouse game.

One of the things we love about the end of August – aside from being one step closer to the Halloween season – is how we start getting early looks at the shows set to either return or premiere this fall and in early 2027. Apple TV jumped into the festivities on Wednesday, dropping a teaser, key art, and image gallery for its upcoming heist drama 12 12 12, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Anthony Mackie and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominee Jamie Dornan. The eight-episode original series is set to start hitting screens around the world on Friday, November 13th, with the first two episodes (followed by one episode every Friday through December 25th).

Each episode of the streaming series unfolds across three timelines of a heist: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days following it. The series follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and an American career criminal (Dornan) as they play a zero-sum cat-and-mouse game across Europe. At the center of it all is the daring, epic raid on a bank vault deep beneath the streets of Zurich. Joining Mackie and Dornan are Jack Kesy (12 Strong, Hellboy: The Crooked Man), Agathe Rousselle (Titane), Sallie Harmsen (Blade Runner 2049), José Garcia (The Ax, Now You See Me), and Emmy Award nominee Kali Reis (True Detective, Mercy), among others.

The series is created and executive-produced by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Kari Skogland directs multiple episodes, including the pilot, and serves as an executive producer. Additional executive producers include Dornan and Mackie, with Mackie executive producing under his Make It With Gravy production banner alongside Samantha Corbin-Miller, David Knoller, and Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content.

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