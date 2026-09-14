Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys
2026 Emmy Awards Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Presenters & More
Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT with host Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU), here's our 2026 Emmy Awards preview/viewing guide.
Article Summary
- 2026 Emmy Awards air TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock, with streaming options and red carpet times.
- Host Mariska Hargitay leads the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
- Emmy Awards highlights include Noah Kahan’s In Memoriam performance and TV tributes to Buffy and Charlie’s Angels.
- Get the full Emmy Awards presenters lineup, bonus Hargitay videos, and a complete guide to nominees and categories.
For television fans, tonight is a high holy night otherwise known as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the Television Academy looking to recognize some of the best that television has to offer. With Law & Order: SVU star and Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay kicking things off in a few hours, we have a rundown of everything you need to know – including when and where to watch, where to check out all of the red carpet hype, what viewers can expect, who's been tapped to present, and some cool extras for you to check out. And, of couse, we have a rundown of this year's Emmy Awards categories and nominees.
When & Where Can I Check out the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards? The big night kicks off TONIGHT from the Peacock Theater beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock. If you're looking to stream up but your streaming budget is getting stretched thin, check out options like Fubo and others for access to tonight's Emmy Awards.
- Red Carpet Preshow: E! will host red-carpet events throughout the night, with a preshow starting at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT. Live red-carpet coverage will kick off at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
What Can I Expect During the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards? Along with a lot of Emmy hardware being given out, here's a look at some of the highlights that you can expect:
- The "In Memoriam" segment will feature two-time Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling artist Noah Kahan performing "Bridge Over Troubled Water."
- A celebration of the 30th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar.
- A celebration of the 50th anniversary of Charlie's Angels, with Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith.
- Additional Presenters: Additional presenters include Odessa A'zion, Linda Cardellini, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Annie Murphy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Shailene Woodley, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephen Amell, Awkwafina, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Scott Caan, Emma D'Arcy, Julia Garner, LL Cool J, Woody Harrelson, Hassie Harrison, Paul Anthony Kelly, Thaddeus LaGrone, John Mulaney, Brooks Nader, Emmy Rossum, and Sofía Vergara.
Do You Have Any Cool Extras to Help Get Me in the Mood for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards? We're so glad you asked, because we have some insights from host/executive producer Hargitay about preparing to host this year's Emmy Awards – and much more:
Here's a look back at the livestream announcement of this year's Emmy Awards from earlier today, followed by the complete list of nominees and categories for the NBC primetime ceremony:
78th Emmy Awards: Categories & Nominees
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow's Bay
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Buildin
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
BEST COMEDY DIRECTING
Abbott Elementary, "Ballgame"
The Bear, "Bears"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
The Ms. Pat Show, "Give It Arrest"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST COMEDY WRITING
Abbott Elementary, "Team Building"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
The Comeback, "Valerie Does It All"
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, "Mergers and Acquisitions"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA DIRECTING
The Gilded Age, "My Mind Is Made Up"
Paradise, "Exodus"
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River."
BEST DRAMA WRITING
The Diplomat, "Amagansett"
The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "A Still Small Voice"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
BEST MOVIE
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING
Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"
Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"
Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"
DTF St. Louis
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING
All Her Fault, "Episode 8"
The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Death by Lightning
DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Variety Series
Comedy Central's The Daily Show
ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!
HBO: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
NBC's Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
ABC's Dancing with the Stars
MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race
CBS's Survivor
Bravo's Top Chef
Peacock's The Traitors