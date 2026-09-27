Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Nirvana, vmas

2026 MTV VMAs: Nirvana's Grohl, Novoselic & Smear Arrive for Big Night

With Nirvana receiving this year's Video Vanguard Award, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear arrived at tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs.

Article Summary Nirvana’s Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear arrived at the 2026 MTV VMAs for a milestone night.

The surviving Nirvana members are set to receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award at tonight’s VMAs ceremony.

MTV, Deadline, and Variety all spotlighted Nirvana’s blue carpet arrival ahead of the 2026 VMAs broadcast.

The 2026 MTV VMAs, hosted by Snoop Dogg, mark a major celebration of Nirvana’s lasting impact on music and MTV.

With Nirvana receiving this year's Video Vanguard Award, surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear (on behalf of the late Kurt Cobain) made their way out to tonight's Snoop Dogg-hosted 2026 MTV VMAs – and now, we have a look at the trio during the "blue" carpet. On the date the news of the band receiving the award was announced in 1992, Nirvana took to the VMAs stage for the first time – shaping music, culture, and MTV forever. Previous Video Vanguard Award recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and Shakira. David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

And here's a look at Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear on the "blue" carpet ahead of tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs:

Nirvana has arrived to the #VMAs carpet. I REPEAT, NIRVANA HAS ARRIVED TO THE CARPET 🎸🖤🤘 pic.twitter.com/AlzTebQ2UV — MTV (@MTV) September 27, 2026

Nirvana arrives at the #VMAs, where they are set to receive the Video Vanguard Award pic.twitter.com/7c7P8prKvS — Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2026

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.

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