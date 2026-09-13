Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: mtv, vmas

2026 MTV VMAs Spotlight Iconic Video Vanguard Performances TONIGHT!

Tonight, CBS's 2026 MTV VMAs and host Donnie Wahlberg (Boston Blue) present Best of VMAs: Iconic Vanguard Performances. Here's our preview...

Article Summary Best of VMAs: Iconic Vanguard Performances airs tonight on CBS, hosted by Donnie Wahlberg ahead of the 2026 VMAs.

The MTV VMAs special celebrates legendary Video Vanguard winners and the performances that defined MTV history.

Nirvana will receive the 2026 Video Vanguard Award, while Snoop Dogg is set to host the MTV VMAs on September 27.

The 2026 VMAs nominees are led by Madonna with 11 nods, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter close behind.

With two weeks to go until the 2026 MTV VMAs hit CBS, MTV, and Paramount+ screens on Sunday, September 27th, we've got Nirvana tapped to receive this year's Video Vanguard Award, and Snoop Dogg on board as host. We've also got the first of two primetime specials hitting tonight, honoring previous recipients of the Video Vanguard Award and spotlighting the performances that reminded us why they deserved the honor. Donnie Wahlberg (Boston Blue) hosts Best of VMAs: Iconic Vanguard Performances tonight at 9:30 pm ET/9:00 pm PT. Tonight's special celebrates trailblazers who redefined the visual landscape of music for over four decades. The Video Vanguard honorees' show-stopping performances stand as some of the most iconic, career-defining moments in MTV history, forever cementing their legacy as industry titans. Kicking off in 1984 by honoring David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester, the award has since honored George Michael, Janet Jackson, R.E.M., Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beyoncé, Missy Elliot, U2, Mariah Carey, and others.

The specials are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Alex Castino serves as executive producer alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Rebecca Terán serves as senior producer. In honor of tonight's special, here's a look back some of music's biggest icons accepting MTV's honor:

2026 MTV VMAs Categories & Nominees

In August, the nominees were announced for the big event, which recognizes artists whose work over the last 12 months has pioneered the music industry and been catalysts for global buzz. The big headlines? Madonna leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, looking to add to her 19 competitive "VMAs" wins. With 9 nominations, Taylor Swift is looking to add more hardware to her previous 30 award wins. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (7 each), Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, and Zara Larsson (5 each), LISA (4), and Shakira and Tate McRae (3 each). First-time nominees receiving multiple nods include GENER8ION and Yung Lean (3 each), and CORTIS and Stella Lefty (2 each). Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro, and Tucker Wetmore are among the first-time nominees.

Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees. In addition, fan voting is now open for 13 categories by visiting the site through September 25th at 6:00 pm ET (except Best New Artist, presented by The General Insurance, which remains active into the show). Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by Bacardi Rum, running daily 1:00-2:00 pm ET from August 20th through September 24th.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"- Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

BTS – "Swim" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden" – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need" – Island

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Human Re Sources

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

BEST COLLABORATION

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips" – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me" – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part" – Def Jam Recordings

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead" – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – "Safe" – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – "E85" – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – "Janice STFU" – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL" – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – "DUMBO" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" – Columbia Records

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious" – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – "Raindance" – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – "YUKON" – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – "Folded" – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime" – Epic Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Geese – "Taxes" – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE" – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide" – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure" – Geffen Records

SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – "Dracula" – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – "Drag Path" – Fueled By Ramen

BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion" – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – "Aperture" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – "DANCE…" – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka" – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL" – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO" – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – "Papasito" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla" – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA" – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK – "JUMP" – YG Entertainment

BTS – "SWIM" – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – "REDRED" – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI" – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell" – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo" – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle" – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette" – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "Opalite" – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY" – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST EDITING

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – "Dance No More" – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed" – Warner Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony." – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

The VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barbara Bialkowski, and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers, alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer, and Gary Lanvy as co-producer.

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