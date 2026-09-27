Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: taylor swift, vmas

2026 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift Arrives for Artist Director Honor (VIDEO)

Check out the image gallery and video of Taylor Swift during the 2026 MTV VMAs "blue" carpet ahead of receiving the Artist Director Honor.

Tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs will be a big night for singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, who will receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors, which recognizes groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling. The new honor seeks to celebrate sustained, influential bodies of work by artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice. In addition, Swift will world premiere the official music video for "Patient Zero." The track is one of Swift's new songs from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, with the music video directed by Swift, starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, and cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Birdman, Gravity) – you can check out the trailer above, and the official lyric video below. With the show just getting underway, we have a look at Swift on the red carpet ("blue" carpet):

And here's a look at some of the video of Swift making her way across the "blue" carpet for the 2026 MTV VMAs:

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.

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