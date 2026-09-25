Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: vmas

2026 MTV VMAs: Teyana Taylor, David Corenswet & More Set to Present

Check out the latest update on who's been tapped to present during Sunday's 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.

Article Summary 2026 MTV VMAs presenters include Teyana Taylor, David Corenswet, Charli xcx, Troye Sivan, Tyla, and more.

Snoop Dogg hosts the 2026 MTV VMAs, airing Sunday on CBS and MTV, with streaming available on Paramount+.

Madonna opens the VMAs, Nirvana gets the Video Vanguard Award, and Taylor Swift receives a new artist-director honor.

The full 2026 MTV VMAs nominees list spotlights Madonna, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

With Sunday's Snoop Dogg-hosted 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) fast approaching, we're getting an update on who we can expect to hit our screens when the big night airs on CBS and MTV, and streams on Paramount+. So far, the lineup of presenters includes Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Brandon Sklenar, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Troye Sivan, and Tyla

Also during the night, Nirvana is set to receive this year's Video Vanguard Award, and top-nominated icon Madonna (Confessions II) will open the show with a live performance. Raye, Teddy Swims, and Sombr are set to perform a tribute to George Michael, while Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to the late, great music legend Dolly Parton with a special performance. Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, and will world premiere the official music video for "Patient Zero." The track is one of Swift's new songs from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, with the music video directed by Swift, starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, and cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Birdman, Gravity). Additional performers and presenters will be announced during the week.

2026 MTV VMAs Categories & Nominees

In August, the nominees were announced for the big event, which recognizes artists whose work over the last 12 months has pioneered the music industry and been catalysts for global buzz. The big headlines? Madonna leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, looking to add to her 19 competitive "VMAs" wins. With 9 nominations, Taylor Swift is looking to add more hardware to her previous 30 award wins. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (7 each), Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, and Zara Larsson (5 each), LISA (4), and Shakira and Tate McRae (3 each). First-time nominees receiving multiple nods include GENER8ION and Yung Lean (3 each), and CORTIS and Stella Lefty (2 each). Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro, and Tucker Wetmore are among the first-time nominees.

Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees. In addition, fan voting is now open for 13 categories by visiting the site through September 25th at 6:00 pm ET (except Best New Artist, presented by The General Insurance, which remains active into the show). Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by Bacardi Rum, running daily 1:00-2:00 pm ET from August 20th through September 24th.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"- Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

BTS – "Swim" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden" – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need" – Island

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Human Re Sources

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

BEST COLLABORATION

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips" – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me" – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part" – Def Jam Recordings

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead" – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – "Safe" – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – "E85" – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – "Janice STFU" – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL" – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – "DUMBO" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" – Columbia Records

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious" – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – "Raindance" – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – "YUKON" – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – "Folded" – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime" – Epic Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Geese – "Taxes" – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE" – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide" – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure" – Geffen Records

SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – "Dracula" – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – "Drag Path" – Fueled By Ramen

BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion" – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – "Aperture" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – "DANCE…" – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka" – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL" – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO" – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – "Papasito" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla" – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA" – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK – "JUMP" – YG Entertainment

BTS – "SWIM" – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – "REDRED" – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI" – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell" – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo" – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle" – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette" – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "Opalite" – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY" – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST EDITING

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – "Dance No More" – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed" – Warner Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony." – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.

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