Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: vmas
2026 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Nirvana & More!
Kicking off at 7:30 pm ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, here's what you need to know heading into tonight's Snoop Dogg-hosted 2026 MTV VMAs.
Tonight's the night, folks! With pop culture icon and rap mogul Snoop Dogg hosting, the 2026 MTV VMAs will be unleashed across CBS, MTV, and Paramount+ tonight – and we have everything you need to know to check it out! We've got a rundown of the opening performance, the presenters and performers, the tribute performances, the Video Vanguard recipient, and what you need to know about the Artist Director Honors award. In addition, we have a rundown of tonight's categories and nominees, along with some cool extras we think you might enjoy:
2026 MTV VMAs: When/Where to Watch: Tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs run 7:30-9:30 PM, ET/4:30-6:30 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+ (Premium) in the U.S. (and will be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV). If you've made the jump from cable, check out streaming platforms like YouTube TV and DirecTV to be able to stream the big night live.
2026 MTV VMAs Opener: Top-nominated icon Madonna (Confessions II) will open the show with a live performance, the first time in 23 years. Previously, Madonna opened the 2003 MTV VMAs with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and she heads into this year's edition with 11 nominations. Madonna's "Like a Virgin" performance during the inaugural 1984 broadcast was one of the most groundbreaking moments in VMAs history and pop culture. Additional show-stopping performances include the gender-bending "Bye Bye Baby" (1993); the bold, high-energy opening performance of "Express Yourself" (1989); and the theatrical, 18th-century-inspired staging of "Vogue" (1990) – widely considered one of the greatest live television performances of all time.
2026 MTV VMAs Presenters: So far, the lineup of presenters includes Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Brandon Sklenar, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Troye Sivan, Tyla, Chuck D, Emma Bunton, Orville Peck, and Paris Hilton.
2026 MTV VMAs Performers: GENER8ION, Gunna, Kacey Musgraves, LISA, Madonna, RAYE, Shaboozey, SIENNA SPIRO, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, and Yung Lean – plus surprise guests.
2026 MTV VMAs – Video Vanguard Award: Nirvana will be the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award. On the date the news was announced in 1992, Nirvana took to the VMAs stage for the first time – shaping music, culture, and MTV forever. Previous Video Vanguard Award recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and Shakira. David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.
2026 MTV VMAs – Dolly Parton Tribute: VMAs nominee and Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to the late, great music legend Dolly Parton with a special performance.
2026 MTV VMAs – George Michael Tribute: Raye, Teddy Swims, and Sombr are set to perform a tribute to honor musical genius and icon George Michael at the big event. The VMAs tribute to the global multi-genre icon, who remains one of the best-selling artists of all time, comes 40 years after his career-defining album, FAITH, and ahead of the worldwide release of George Michael: The Faith Tour live album and the feature-length film George Michael: The Faith Tour. The four-time VMAs winner was honored with the Video Vanguard Award in 1989.
2026 MTV VMAs – Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural award, which recognizes groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling. The new honor seeks to celebrate sustained, influential bodies of work by artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice. In addition, Swift will world premiere the official music video for "Patient Zero." The track is one of Swift's new songs from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, with the music video directed by Swift, starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, and cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Birdman, Gravity).
2026 MTV VMAs Categories & Nominees
In August, the nominees were announced for the big event, which recognizes artists whose work over the last 12 months has pioneered the music industry and been catalysts for global buzz. The big headlines? Madonna leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, looking to add to her 19 competitive "VMAs" wins. With 9 nominations, Taylor Swift is looking to add more hardware to her previous 30 award wins. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (7 each), Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, and Zara Larsson (5 each), LISA (4), and Shakira and Tate McRae (3 each). First-time nominees receiving multiple nods include GENER8ION and Yung Lean (3 each), and CORTIS and Stella Lefty (2 each). Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro, and Tucker Wetmore are among the first-time nominees.
Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees. In addition, fan voting is now open for 13 categories by visiting the site through September 25th at 6:00 pm ET (except Best New Artist, presented by The General Insurance, which remains active into the show). Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by Bacardi Rum, running daily 1:00-2:00 pm ET from August 20th through September 24th.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"- Island
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
Madonna – Warner Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
BTS – "Swim" – BIGHIT MUSIC
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden" – Republic Records/Visva Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records
Olivia Dean – "Man I Need" – Island
PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Human Re Sources
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance
Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
Myles Smith – RCA Records
Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
BEST COLLABORATION
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips" – Roc Nation Distribution
French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me" – Coke Boys Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records
PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part" – Def Jam Recordings
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records
LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead" – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Kehlani – "Safe" – Atlantic Records
Don Toliver – "E85" – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
Drake – "Janice STFU" – OVO/Republic Records
Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL" – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott – "DUMBO" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" – Columbia Records
BEST R&B
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious" – RCA Records
Dave & Tems – "Raindance" – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
Justin Bieber – "YUKON" – Def Jam Recordings
Kehlani – "Folded" – Atlantic Records
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime" – Epic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Geese – "Taxes" – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE" – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide" – Mercury Records
Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure" – Geffen Records
SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records
Tame Impala – "Dracula" – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – "Drag Path" – Fueled By Ramen
BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion" – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
Harry Styles – "Aperture" – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Slayyyter – "DANCE…" – RECORDS/Columbia Records
Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka" – Republic Records/UMLE
Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL" – Rimas Entertainment
Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO" – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
KAROL G – "Papasito" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla" – Columbia Records
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA" – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
BLACKPINK – "JUMP" – YG Entertainment
BTS – "SWIM" – BIGHIT MUSIC
CORTIS – "REDRED" – BIGHIT MUSIC
KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI" – SOURCE MUSIC
LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell" – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo" – Broken Bow Records
Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle" – Columbia Nashville
Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette" – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
Taylor Swift – "Opalite" – Republic Records
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready" – SMB Music/Warner Records
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY" – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST EDITING
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records
LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music
Harry Styles – "Dance No More" – Columbia Records
KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed" – Warner Records
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony." – Human Re Sources
Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records
BEST GROUP
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
FLO
Fuerza Regida
Geese
KATSEYE
Twenty One Pilots
BEST LONG-FORM VIDEO
Charli xcx – "Music, Fashion, Film" – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records
BEST ALBUM
Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records
Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend – Island
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records
SONG OF SUMMER
Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – "Risk It All" – Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – "Camera" – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records
KATSEYE – "Hootie Frutti" – HYBE x Geffen Records
Latto ft. Doja Cat – "Okayyy" – Steamcut / RCA Records
Morgan Wallen – "Been by Now" – Big Loud / Mercury Records
Olivia Dean – "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – "Stupid Song" – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island
Slayyyter – "brand new chanel$" – RECORDS/Columbia Records
SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music / Warner Records
Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost
Tame Impala & JENNIE – "Dracula" – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – "I Knew It, I Knew You" – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records
The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.