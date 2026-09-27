Posted in: CBS, MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: vmas

2026 MTV VMAs Viewing Guide: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Nirvana & More!

Kicking off at 7:30 pm ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, here's what you need to know heading into tonight's Snoop Dogg-hosted 2026 MTV VMAs.

Tonight's the night, folks! With pop culture icon and rap mogul Snoop Dogg hosting, the 2026 MTV VMAs will be unleashed across CBS, MTV, and Paramount+ tonight – and we have everything you need to know to check it out! We've got a rundown of the opening performance, the presenters and performers, the tribute performances, the Video Vanguard recipient, and what you need to know about the Artist Director Honors award. In addition, we have a rundown of tonight's categories and nominees, along with some cool extras we think you might enjoy:

2026 MTV VMAs: When/Where to Watch: Tonight's 2026 MTV VMAs run 7:30-9:30 PM, ET/4:30-6:30 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+ (Premium) in the U.S. (and will be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV). If you've made the jump from cable, check out streaming platforms like YouTube TV and DirecTV to be able to stream the big night live.

2026 MTV VMAs Opener: Top-nominated icon Madonna (Confessions II) will open the show with a live performance, the first time in 23 years. Previously, Madonna opened the 2003 MTV VMAs with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, and she heads into this year's edition with 11 nominations. Madonna's "Like a Virgin" performance during the inaugural 1984 broadcast was one of the most groundbreaking moments in VMAs history and pop culture. Additional show-stopping performances include the gender-bending "Bye Bye Baby" (1993); the bold, high-energy opening performance of "Express Yourself" (1989); and the theatrical, 18th-century-inspired staging of "Vogue" (1990) – widely considered one of the greatest live television performances of all time.

2026 MTV VMAs Presenters: So far, the lineup of presenters includes Alex Warren, Belmont Cameli, Brandon Sklenar, Charli xcx, Ciara Miller, David Corenswet, Ella Bright, Isabel May, Jeff Probst, Rachel Dratch, Teyana Taylor, Troye Sivan, Tyla, Chuck D, Emma Bunton, Orville Peck, and Paris Hilton.

2026 MTV VMAs Performers: GENER8ION, Gunna, Kacey Musgraves, LISA, Madonna, RAYE, Shaboozey, SIENNA SPIRO, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, and Yung Lean – plus surprise guests.

2026 MTV VMAs – Video Vanguard Award: Nirvana will be the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award. On the date the news was announced in 1992, Nirvana took to the VMAs stage for the first time – shaping music, culture, and MTV forever. Previous Video Vanguard Award recipients include Katy Perry, Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and Shakira. David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs in 1984.

2026 MTV VMAs – Dolly Parton Tribute: VMAs nominee and Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to the late, great music legend Dolly Parton with a special performance.

2026 MTV VMAs – George Michael Tribute: Raye, Teddy Swims, and Sombr are set to perform a tribute to honor musical genius and icon George Michael at the big event. The VMAs tribute to the global multi-genre icon, who remains one of the best-selling artists of all time, comes 40 years after his career-defining album, FAITH, and ahead of the worldwide release of George Michael: The Faith Tour live album and the feature-length film George Michael: The Faith Tour. The four-time VMAs winner was honored with the Video Vanguard Award in 1989.

2026 MTV VMAs – Artist Director Honors: Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural award, which recognizes groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling. The new honor seeks to celebrate sustained, influential bodies of work by artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice. In addition, Swift will world premiere the official music video for "Patient Zero." The track is one of Swift's new songs from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, with the music video directed by Swift, starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, and cinematography by Academy Award winner Emmanuel Lubezki (The Revenant, Birdman, Gravity).

2026 MTV VMAs Categories & Nominees

In August, the nominees were announced for the big event, which recognizes artists whose work over the last 12 months has pioneered the music industry and been catalysts for global buzz. The big headlines? Madonna leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, looking to add to her 19 competitive "VMAs" wins. With 9 nominations, Taylor Swift is looking to add more hardware to her previous 30 award wins. Other top contenders include Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (7 each), Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress, and Zara Larsson (5 each), LISA (4), and Shakira and Tate McRae (3 each). First-time nominees receiving multiple nods include GENER8ION and Yung Lean (3 each), and CORTIS and Stella Lefty (2 each). Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean, Sienna Spiro, and Tucker Wetmore are among the first-time nominees.

Here's a rundown of the categories and nominees. In addition, fan voting is now open for 13 categories by visiting the site through September 25th at 6:00 pm ET (except Best New Artist, presented by The General Insurance, which remains active into the show). Fans can get double the votes per category every day during Power Hour presented by Bacardi Rum, running daily 1:00-2:00 pm ET from August 20th through September 24th.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"- Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

BTS – "Swim" – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – "Golden" – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – "Man I Need" – Island

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" – Human Re Sources

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

BEST COLLABORATION

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – "Chains & Whips" – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – "Ever Since U Left Me" – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – "Hard Part" – Def Jam Recordings

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "drop dead" – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – "Safe" – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – "E85" – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – "Janice STFU" – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – "LOVER GIRL" – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – "DUMBO" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE" – Columbia Records

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – "It Depends/Obvious" – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – "Raindance" – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – "YUKON" – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – "Folded" – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – "Is It a Crime" – Epic Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Geese – "Taxes" – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – "FIX UR FACE" – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – "The Great Divide" – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure" – Geffen Records

SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – "Dracula" – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – "Drag Path" – Fueled By Ramen

BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – "New Religion" – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – "Aperture" – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – "DANCE…" – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta with Shakira – "Choka Choka" – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL" – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – "TU SANCHO" – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – "Papasito" – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – "La Perla" – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – "LA VILLA" – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – "Dai Dai" – Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK – "JUMP" – YG Entertainment

BTS – "SWIM" – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – "REDRED" – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – "SPAGHETTI" – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – "Dry Spell" – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – "Somewhere Over Laredo" – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – "Back in the Saddle" – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – "Brunette" – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "Opalite" – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Charli xcx – "SS26" – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – "RUNWAY" – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – "My Body Isn't Ready" – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

A$AP Rocky – "PUNK ROCKY" – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Shaboozey – "Cowgirl" – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST EDITING

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "I Just Might" – Atlantic Records

LISA – "Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi" – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – "Dance No More" – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – "PINKY UP" – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

Tate McRae – "Nobody's Girl" – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – "Eyes Closed" – Warner Records

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson" – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – "Click Clack Symphony." – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia" – Republic Records

BEST GROUP

BLACKPINK

BTS

CORTIS

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Geese

KATSEYE

Twenty One Pilots

BEST LONG-FORM VIDEO

Charli xcx – "Music, Fashion, Film" – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

GENER8ION – "STORM starring Yung Lean" – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film" – Warner Records

BEST ALBUM

Drake – Iceman – OVO/Republic Records

Madonna – Confessions II – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend – Island

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records

SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – "Risk It All" – Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – "Camera" – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas" – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – "Hootie Frutti" – HYBE x Geffen Records

Latto ft. Doja Cat – "Okayyy" – Steamcut / RCA Records

Morgan Wallen – "Been by Now" – Big Loud / Mercury Records

Olivia Dean – "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – "Stupid Song" – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour" – Island

Slayyyter – "brand new chanel$" – RECORDS/Columbia Records

SOMBR – "Homewrecker" – SMB Music / Warner Records

Stella Lefty – "Boston" – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost

Tame Impala & JENNIE – "Dracula" – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – "I Knew It, I Knew You" – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records

The 2026 MTV VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barb Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer. Snoop Dogg is executive producer alongside producers Sara Ramaker and Jasmin Ratansi. Jen Proctor is the executive talent producer.

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