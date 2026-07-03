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2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Rolls Out Weigh-In Event

Before Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defend their titles on July 4th, Friday brought the 2026 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Weigh-In.

Article Summary Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest returns July 4 to Coney Island, with Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defending.

The official Nathan’s weigh-in at Hudson Yards on Friday brought champs and challengers together to hype the 2026 showdown.

Nathan’s men’s field includes Patrick Bertoletti, James Webb, Nick Wehry, Max Stanford, and Radim Dvoracek.

Nathan’s women’s contenders include Michelle Lesco, Domenica Dee, Tandra Childress, Katie Prettman, and Larell Marei Mele.

On Saturday, July 4th, No. 1 overall eater Joey Chestnut and top-ranked female eater Miki Sudo will look to retain their mustard belts during the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Making its annual return to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island, Major League Eating's annual Fourth of July tradition will feature a number of hungry faces looking to dethrone them. We're talking No. 2 Patrick Bertoletti, No. 4 James Webb, No. 6 Nick Wehry, No. 8 Max Stanford, No. 12 Radim Dvoracek on the men's side, and No. 14 Michelle Lesco, No. 22 Domenica Dee, No. 23 Tandra Childress, No. 26 Katie Prettman, and No. 27 Larell Marei Mele on the women's side. Meanwhile, Chestnut is eyeing his 18th title, and Sudo has her sights set on her 12th overall and fifth straight title.

But before folks can start chowing down, we have the not-so-small matter of the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Official Weigh-In. Taking place at Hudson Yards in NYC on Friday, the media event featured our champs and title contenders making a good impression and hyping up the crowd. Along with the weigh-in and photo ops, the competitors had a chance to hype the event and their chances – with our defending champs making it clear that they're not messing around. "I'm hungry, and I'm going to dominate," Chestnut shared with the press and crowd. Sudo added, referencing the heat levels in NYC, "It's hot, but I'm bringing the heat. I was born for this."

17-time winner and world-record holder Joey Chestnut weighed in on Friday ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest on Saturday. More: https://t.co/0DTOIm6P4Q pic.twitter.com/FJtWYFO8kr — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: A Look Back

Would Sudo be able to retain her title and pick up her 11th win in the competition? Would Bertoletti be able to keep his title and prove that last year's win wasn't a fluke? Would returning Chestnut, who was banned from the 2024 event over an endorsement deal that conflicted with Major League Eating, reclaim his crown? Those were the headline questions heading into the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. How did everything play out?

On the women's side, Sudo would keep her title and chalk up another Nathan's win, downing 33 hot dogs and buns for the win. Lesco locked down second with 22 and 3/4 hot dogs and buns, while Dee took third with 22 and 1/2 hot dogs and buns.

On the men's side, the returning Chestnut reclaimed his title after downing 70 and 1/2 hot dogs, with Bertoletti taking a distant second place with 46 and 1/2 hot dogs and buns eaten, and Webb checking in at a close third with 45 and 1/2 hot dogs and buns. You can check out both competition videos, available below and at the top of the article.

2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest: A Look Back

On the women's side, Florida's Sudo downed 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes, which would be enough to not only secure her the women's title but also set a world record. The 38-year-old dental hygienist bested not only her event-winning total from last year (39 1/2 hot dogs) but also the previous world record (48 1/2 hot dogs) – the record that Sudo set. To give you a sense of just how big the margin of victory was for Sudo among the other 14 competitors, second place went to Japan's Mayoi Ebihara, with 37 hot dogs.

On the men's side, things were much closer – but it would be Bertoletti who would take the crown. Though no world records were broken, the competition itself proved to be a competitive one. In the end, the 39-year-old would knock down 58 hot dogs, with Massachusetts's Geoffrey Esper taking second with 53 hot dogs and Webb taking third with 52 hot dogs. Bertoletti's performance saw the professional eater besting his result from the last time he competed in the summer event (33 1/2 hot dogs in 2022) and his personal best of 55 hot dogs.

"I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years, I'm banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th, and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut shared in a tweet/x response when news that he was barred from the competition in June 2024. Major League Eating announced that it prohibited Chestnut from competing over his deal to be a spokesperson for Impossible Foods and the company's plant-based hot dogs, which smacks in the face of the brand exclusivity rules associated with Nathan's event.

He continued, "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Chestnut would end up going one-on-one with his rival, six-time hot dog–eating champion Takeru Kobayashi, on September 2nd, 2024, during Netflix's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

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