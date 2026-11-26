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2026 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Canine Competition at Its Best

Kicking off at 12 pm EST, here's your preview/viewing guide for NBC's 2026 National Dog Show, including when/where to watch and much more.

Article Summary NBC’s 2026 National Dog Show airs Thanksgiving Day from 12-2 pm EST, with Peacock streaming the annual canine showdown.

John O’Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo return as 2,000-plus AKC dogs compete for Best in Show honors.

The 25th anniversary National Dog Show adds three breeds: Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Bolonka, and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier.

Last year’s National Dog Show crown went to Belgian Sheepdog Soleil, with judge Charlie Olvis praising her flawless day.

With the weather-beaten 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade having now officially wrapped, bring on the pups! That's right, it's time for the 2026 National Dog Show Presented by Purina, hitting screens TODAY at 12 pm EST. What makes this one so special? Because it's the 25th anniversary of the canine competition – not like we needed another reason to enjoy the show. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has put together a preview/viewer's guide to the event, from when and where to watch, who's hosting, who's in competition, and much more – including some fun and informative featurettes about the hit holiday event and a look back at last year's winner. But best of all? A whole lot of pup pics!

WHAT TIME IS THE 2026 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? The event takes place on Thursday, November 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on NBC and will also stream on Peacock.

WHO'S HOSTING THE 2026 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Host John O'Hurley and expert analyst David Frei have been together for the full quarter-century as over 2,000 top canines compete for Best in Show. Mary Carillo offers behind-the-scenes features for the multi-generational family audience following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

WHAT'S THE 2026 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC are eligible to compete.

WHERE CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW THE 2026 NATIONAL DOG SHOW OPERATES? See up to 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club-sanctioned dogs from across the country. 205 breeds and varieties are eligible to compete for Best of Breed, First in Group, and the coveted title of Best in Show. Each day brings different competitions and attractions. To learn more about the road to the National Dog Show and the groups/breeds in competition, head over to the main website.

ARE THERE NEW BREEDS COMPETING DURING THE 2026 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Yup. This year, the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier will be part of the annual two-hour TV special. These three breeds are eligible for thousands of American Kennel Club (AKC) dog shows in the United States, competing with 217 other breeds and varieties for breed, group, and Best in Show titles. The Basset Fauve de Bretagne will compete in the Hound Group, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka in the Toy Group, and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier in the Terrier Group.

Basset Fauve de Bretagne: The Basset Fauve de Bretagne- also known as the Fawn Colored Brittany Basset- is a smart, courageous and lively French hound tracing back to the 1500s as a serious hunter. The breed is cheerful, intelligent, and eager to please, making it an excellent companion dog. They are serious hunters, easily adaptable to different types of games and terrain. Small and stocky with a rough wiry coat that repels dirt, Basset Fauve de Bretagne's are energetic and fast for their size. While being a social animal, it is Fauve's blend of hunting and loyalty, making them stand out.

Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka: A member of the toy group, the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka is a small, loving and clever member of the Bichon family, originally bred for apartment living. The English translation of Russkaya Tsvetnaya Bolonka is Russian Colored Lapdog. Showing no signs of aggression, great with children and intensely loyal to their families, Bolonka's make the ultimate house pet. Spirited, yet easy-going and sociable, some are excellent mimics while others are content sitting by the door monitoring who is allowed in or out. They are quick to alert and independent for a toy breed. Due to their clever and smart nature, Bolonka's thrive in formal training such as obedience, rally, tracking and agility when trained with a gentle yet firm hand.

Teddy Roosevelt Terrier: The Teddy Roosevelt Terrier was formally known as the "Type B" Rat Terrier, until being renamed in 1999 in honor of the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. Friendly, lively and smart, the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier is affectionate with its family but can be somewhat of a one-person dog. The terrier's boldness, boundless energy and endurance make them excellent hunters of squirrels and vermin. Teddies excel in companion sports such as agility and obedience. They have a strong protective nature paired with pact instincts. Delightful companions in the home, Teddy Roosevelt Terriers learn quickly and are ready for any activity their owners engage in. They enjoy nothing more than sharing love and companionship with their owner, as members of their human's family.

2025 National Dog Show Awards: Belgian Sheepdog Soleil Best in Show

Congratulations and all of the flowers go to Soleil, the regal and striking black Belgian Sheepdog, who was crowned Best in Show during the 24th National Dog Show Presented by Purina. Hosted by John O'Hurley, David Frei, and Mary Carillo, the holiday tradition aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock after the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Reserve Best in Show (second place) went to an American Foxhound named George (winner of the Hound Group).

"Today, that dog was 'on.' Didn't put its foot down wrong. Didn't miss a beat," shared Best in Show judge Charlie Olvis of Lake Wales, Fla. "She is in drop-dead gorgeous condition." Soleil's handler, Daniel Martin of Princeton (Raleigh), N.C., added, "I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it. That's her magic. She'll do whatever we ask of her. She's a winner."

Here's a look back at the complete judging for the seven groups and their respective winners: Sporting – an English Setter named Tyler of Canton, Ga; Working – a Giant Schnauzer named Dino of Miami, Fla.; Hound – an American Foxhound named George of Mechanicsville, Md.; Herding – Belgian Sheepdog Soleil of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; Non-Sporting – a Bichon Frise named Neal of Washington, D.C.; Terrier – a Miniature Schnauzer named Baby Joe of Mesa, Ariz.; Toy – a Shih Tzu named Comet of Toledo, Ohio. In addition, you can check out the Best in Show judging in full above.

Herding Group – Herding is a natural instinct in dogs that is seen in the wild. Humans have used that instinct to their advantage on farms and ranches with herding dogs who have the sole purpose of gathering and moving livestock from one place to another.

Hound Group – Originally classified as sporting dogs because of their function as hunters, breeds in the Hound Group are of a great variety of size, shape, and coat. Most of these breeds were developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans, who usually followed on foot or on horseback as the hounds chased down the prey. This group informally consists of scent hounds, dogs that hunt by tracking a scent, and sight hounds, who spot their game and run it down.

Non-Sporting Group – The AKC originally registered dogs as either Sporting or Non-Sporting. Eventually, hounds and terriers were split from the Sporting Group, and the Toys and Working dogs were split off from Non-Sporting, with the Herding Group eventually splitting from Working. Today, the Non-Sporting Group is literally every breed that is left, resulting in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, hair, function, and history.

Sporting Group – The invention of the gun led to the development of the sporting, or gun dogs, to aid in hunting upland game birds or waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter. While a number of these breeds perform more than one task, it is generally the duty of pointers and setters to point and mark game; for spaniels to flush game; and for retrievers to recover dead and wounded game.

Terrier Group – All but two of the terriers evolved in the British Isles. The geography of the specific area (water, rocky terrain) helped to determine the exact duties of each breed, but it usually involved hunting vermin and varmints ranging from rats to badgers to otters and more. These are dogs of great determination, courage, and self-confidence, with a great willingness to go to ground in search of its quarry.

Toy Group – Toy dogs have been around for centuries, and are bred for one purpose: to be companions for their humans. Many have been bred down from and still resemble their larger cousins. Their small size and portability make them ideal for city dwellers and those with limited space.

Working Group – While the uses and appearances of the dogs in the Working Group vary, most are powerfully built and intelligent, performing various tasks for their people. These dogs are working farm and draft animals. They guard homes and livestock, serve heroically as police and military dogs, security dogs, guide and service dogs, and hunters.

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