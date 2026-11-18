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2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl Has a Dark, Delicious Twist: Eat Your Competition

Set for December 29th, the 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl introduces Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast and allows our Edible Mascots to eat - each other?!?

Article Summary The 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl hits Orlando on December 29 with a darker gimmick: Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots can eat each other.

Pop-Tarts is introducing Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast, the first-ever Super Stuffed Edible Mascot with 50% more filling.

Six Edible Mascots will take the field, with the full 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl flavor lineup set to drop after Selection Sunday.

Pop-Tarts' Kim Holowiak says the Pop-Tarts Bowl is expanding its lore, proving Mouth Heaven has more than one path.

Say whatever you want about the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Personally, we think it might be one of the best things to happen to football since the day someone realized players should probably wear more than just a leather hat on their heads when they play. Every now and then, it's nice to get a metaphorical pop culture punch to the face as a reminder that all of this is supposed to be fun. But even if you're not a fan, you have to admit that the Pop-Tarts folks never stop finding some uniquely twisted ways to up their game's game every year. For example? Toaster pastry cannibalism.

By now, you know the deal. The Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots are all about their team winning so that they can be toasted and eaten in celebration. But for the fourth edition of the big game, things have taken a bit of a dark turn. You see, the Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots can now eat each other. Stemming from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Tuesday, December 29th, the 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl will see six Edible Mascots take the field – including the first-ever "Super Stuffed Edible Mascot": Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast, bringing iconic sprinkles, stuffed cheeks, and 50% more filling. How does an Edible Mascot get "Super Stuffed"? Three words: Eat your competition. Who will end up in Mouth Heaven? Stay tuned!

INTRODUCING: Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast, a new @PopTartsBowl edible mascot who is able to EAT other edible mascots! 👀😱 My exclusive (!!) interview: https://t.co/lh3ku1bKrE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 18, 2026

Super Stuffed Strawberry Blast is just the first taste of this year's Edible Mascot lineup. Pop-Tarts will be rolling out the full roster of Edible Mascot flavors taking the field at the 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl on Monday, December 7th (following the Selection Sunday announcement of the two competing teams). If you want to stay in the know, make sure you're following @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok, and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to stay up to date on the latest.

"Last year, the Pop-Tarts Bowl was dubbed 'The People's National Championship,' showing just how much this one-of-a-kind event means to fans," said Kim Holowiak, Director of Growth & Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "This year, we're building on that enthusiasm with more of the lore they love. Every Edible Mascot dreams of being devoured and reaching Mouth Heaven, and we're proving there's more than one way to get there. After all, Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots deserve to be eaten, even if it's by each other!"

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